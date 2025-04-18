Angola: Henrique Lopes Fernandes Do Rosário - 'Angola's Women's Futsal Is On the Move'

As head coach of Angola's national women's futsal team, Henrique Lopes Fernandes do Rosário, also known as Rosário Nandinho, is preparing for a historic milestone.

For the first time ever, Angola will participate in the CAF Women's Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, taking place in Morocco from 22 to 30 April.

The coach approaches this landmark moment with a blend of ambition and realism. Drawn into Group B alongside Guinea and Egypt, Angola faces a tough challenge.

But Rosário believes in his players, their steady progress, and the collective momentum this continental tournament could ignite. Here, he shares his insights, hopes, and the values he aims to pass on to the next generation.

CAFOnline.com: Angola is in Group B with Guinea and Egypt. What are your first impressions?

Henrique Lopes Fernandes do Rosário: In my view, it's the most competitive group in the tournament. We're up against two nations with solid experience in indoor sports. But we're not afraid -- it makes the challenge even more exciting. We know every match will be a battle, and that drives us to raise our standards. This type of test will only help us grow.

How did your team prepare for this Women's Futsal AFCON?

It's a completely new journey, and for this first edition, every person's contribution has been essential. Preparation has been intense, structured, and enriching. Of course, we've faced many challenges, but we tackled each one with a positive mindset. Working with a group discovering this level of competition demands patience and flexibility, but our determination is strong.

What objectives have you set for your team?

We're moving forward with both humility and ambition. Our approach is step-by-step. It's not about rushing, but about building solid momentum one match at a time. We want to enter the tournament focused, lay the foundation from the first whistle, and keep growing throughout.

What aspects of the game have you emphasised in training?

Our approach is comprehensive: technical, tactical, mental, and physical. We've worked on transitions, high pressing, set plays... but most of all, on our ability to adapt to very different styles of play. Futsal demands versatility and game intelligence -- qualities we're working hard to develop.

How did you select your squad for this tournament?

It was a rigorous process. We had to identify not just the technically skilled players, but also those who embody strong values: teamwork, commitment, and the pride of representing Angola. Wearing this shirt carries enormous responsibility. That had to be reflected both in attitude and performance.

What is the team's mindset ahead of the tournament?

The energy is electric. There's a genuine enthusiasm and a strong desire to do well and prove that Angola belongs on this stage. The spirit is positive and united. The players know they're writing an important chapter in the history of Angolan women's sport.

In one word, how would you describe this team?

Warriors. That's what being an Angolan woman means to me -- fight, courage, and dignity. That's the spirit we bring to the pitch.

How do you assess the development of women's futsal in Angola?

We're growing. Women's futsal is gaining visibility, credibility, and momentum. We're on the move. There's still much to build, but the foundation is in place. This AFCON is a crucial platform to speed up progress and inspire more young girls to join the sport.

Angola has a strong tradition in indoor sports, like handball and basketball. Can that benefit women's futsal?

Absolutely. We have a culture of discipline, effort, and indoor competition. Now it's about channelling that energy into futsal, building bridges between disciplines. This Africa Cup of Nations can be a catalyst -- and in many ways, it already is. The movement has begun.

This Women's Futsal AFCON also serves as a qualifier for the World Cup. Does that affect your strategy?

Of course, it's added motivation. But our strategy remains grounded: to build step by step. Everyone dreams of a World Cup spot -- and dreaming costs nothing. But here, every day and every minute count. We want to stay grounded and focused on the work ahead.

What does it mean to you, personally, to lead this team into a continental competition?

It's a huge honour. Leading this team is a privilege, and I thank the Angolan Football Federation for their trust. My ambition goes beyond this tournament -- I want to keep learning, keep developing, and reach the highest levels internationally. This tournament is both a milestone and a springboard.

What message would you like to share with the Angolan public, especially young girls?

We're counting on the support of the entire nation. What we're doing here is for Angola. To young girls, I say: come join us. Come and discover this amazing sport, futsal. It's waiting for you. It will give you values, a family, a pathway. And we'll be here to guide you.