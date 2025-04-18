Africa: Chris & Felix Katongo - Blood Brothers, Brothers in Glory

In the vast landscape of African football, few stories are as moving and inspiring as that of Chris and Felix Katongo.

Trained on the bustling streets of Mufulira, Zambia, the brothers rose through the ranks of national football, fuelled by shared passion and a deep drive to elevate their country's colours to the highest level.

Over time, they became more than teammates--pillars of a golden generation and symbols of a dream fulfilled.

Their defining moment? The 2012 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, won against powerhouse Côte d'Ivoire, in a final that was as emotional as it was historic. For the world, Zambia had scripted one of the most beautiful stories in African football.

For the Katongos, it was an even deeper triumph--a fraternal milestone and the culmination of a shared journey through challenges, expectations and pressure.

In this joint interview, the brothers reflect on their parallel careers, shared memories in the national jersey, the strength of their family bond, and their hopes to pass on that collective energy to future generations.

With honesty, anecdotes, and vision, Chris and Felix Katongo offer a rare glimpse into what it means to play, win, and dream as a family.

CAFOnline.com: What are your first memories together on the pitch?

Felix: My first real memory goes back to a match with Green Buffaloes against Konkola Blades. I came on and changed the course of the game. That's where I really started to stand out.

Chris: I remember doing everything I could to help him fit in. Our team had a family spirit, so it was easier. I was proud when he joined the national team in 2004, a year after me.

And how did your family react to seeing you both play for the national team?

Felix: They were incredibly happy. We received a lot of encouragement.

Chris: Especially our father--may he rest in peace. He saw his dreams come true through us. It was a source of great pride for the whole family.

Felix, did having your brother in the national team help your integration?

Felix: Not particularly. I already knew many players from the U-20 and U-23 teams. I didn't get any special treatment.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of playing with your brother?

Chris: The downside is that when your brother makes a mistake, you feel even more pressure. But I was lucky--he also gave me some great assists. I remember one against Ghana in the first match at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium during 2014 World Cup qualifying.

Felix: Having Chris around pushed me to raise my game. But if one of us had a bad day, the other felt the criticism too.

How did that strengthen your brotherly bond?

Chris: I was captain, so I had to set the example. I corrected him when necessary but always tried to be fair. It brought us closer.

Felix: We spent a lot of time together, both on and off the pitch. It really solidified our relationship.

What impact did your relationship have on the team, especially during AFCON 2012?

Felix: Our performances had a positive influence. The team knew we could make a difference together.

Chris: We talked about more than just football. We laughed, spent time in my room. I still remember a pass from Felix in the final--I nearly scored! He still teases me about that one.

Did you ever imagine becoming African champions together?

Felix: Honestly, no. I dreamed of winning the AFCON, but not necessarily alongside my brother.

Chris: I did. I even said it during our training camp in South Africa: "If it's not now, it never will be."

What did it mean to win the title together?

Felix: It was massive--a historic moment to share with your brother.

Chris: An indescribable pride. Zambia has always had siblings in its national team--the Lota brothers, the Bwalya brothers... We continued that tradition.

One moment from AFCON 2012 you'd like to relive?

Felix: When I held off two Ivorian defenders on the right wing to set him up.

Chris: And he still blames me for not scoring, so we could have avoided the penalty shootout! (laughs)

Chris, you were named Player of the Tournament. Felix, how did you feel?

Felix: He deserved it. He worked hard throughout the tournament. I was very proud of him.

What are your dreams today?

Felix: To build a sustainable business, become a top coach like the Hossam brothers in Egypt, and develop Zambia's young talent.

Chris: To take on a role at the Zambian FA--and maybe one day, coach the national team.