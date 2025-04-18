Uganda: Multichoice Uganda Launches 7-Day 'Ka Weekie' Packages

Kampala — MultiChoice Uganda has officially launched a new set of 7-day subscription packages for DStv and GOtv customers, under a flexible and affordable initiative dubbed the "Ka Weekie" campaign.

The new campaign aims to offer more accessible short-term entertainment solutions, especially for viewers seeking flexibility without committing to full monthly subscriptions. With this move, MultiChoice is responding to the needs of customers with varying income streams and viewing habits.

Speaking at the launch, Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, noted that the initiative is rooted in customer feedback and evolving consumer lifestyles.

"This new initiative reflects our understanding of how our customers' lives are structured. It's also a reflection of a business attuned to customer feedback. We hope these new packages will drive growth while ushering customers into a new world of entertainment where they watch what they want, when they want," Asiimwe said.

Under the new offering, DStv Uganda subscribers can now choose from four 7-day packages:

DStv Compact - UGX 37,000

DStv Family - UGX 22,000

DStv Access - UGX 14,000

DStv Lumba - UGX 5,000

Meanwhile, GOtv Uganda users have access to six 7-day options:

GOtv Supa Plus - UGX 37,000

GOtv Supa - UGX 22,000

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

GOtv Max - UGX 17,000

GOtv Plus - UGX 11,000

GOtv Value - UGX 7,000

GOtv Lite - UGX 5,000

Asiimwe emphasised that the campaign isn't just about pricing but about meeting customers where they are in life.

"The 'Ka Weekie' campaign is for moments like school holidays or trips to the village. It's tailored for weekly and daily earners. It truly reflects the flexible nature of our customers' lives and our commitment to providing customer-centric solutions," he added.

The packages will grant full access to all the content available under the respective bouquets, including live sports, blockbuster movies, hit series, news, and children's programming.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, reiterated the brand's focus on value and flexibility.

"With the 'Ka Weekie' campaign, we're making entertainment more accessible. These short- term subscription options help customers manage their viewing in a more budget-friendly way, without sacrificing quality or content," Jamugisa said.

The campaign is now live, with subscriptions available through all existing payment channels.