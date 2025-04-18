Namibian Youngsters Set for Italian Lessons

17 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia has named a team to compete in the under-17 inline hockey international tournament in Cittadella, Italy, from 13 to 19 July.

The team features a selection of some of Namibia's most promising young talent, drawn from clubs across the country, says the Namibia Inline and Ice Hockey Association (Niiha).

"Under the guidance of head coach Nadia Schmidt and assistant coach Imanol Cárcamo, the team is expected to bring both discipline and creativity to the international stage," Niiha states.

"This international opportunity not only highlights the growing standard of youth hockey in Namibia, but also serves as a key development milestone for these athletes," the association says.

"The tournament in Italy is expected to draw teams from around the world, offering Namibia's young players invaluable exposure and experience on the global stage."

The selected outfield players athletes are Konrad du Toit (Badgers), Brink Walters (Badgers), Lucca de Azevedo (Kamikaze), Patrick Lettenbauer (Coastal Pirates), Lourens Borstlap (Coastal Pirates), Richard Gregory (Coastal Pirates), Rigo Hellich (Badgers), Sascha Guttzeit (Kamikaze), Taneka Shilongo (Kamikaze), Matthew Styne (Coastal Pirates), and Vigo Bajorat (Kamikaze).

Goalkeepers Benjamin Jackman (Badgers) and Waldemar von Lieres (Kamikaze) complete the team.

"As the Namibian inline hockey team prepares to embark on their international journey, special recognition must be given to the parents who have played a vital role in making this trip possible."

