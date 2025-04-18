Namibia: Hyphen Launches Skills Census

17 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The company Hyphen Hydrogen Energy has launched its Hyphen skills census map to empower Namibia's workforce for green hydrogen initiatives.

The initiative according to the company is a step toward creating a comprehensive database of job seekers.

It is aimed at facilitating the development of a robust workforce ready to meet the demands of Namibia's first large-scale green hydrogen project, Hyphen says.

The Hyphen Green Hydrogen project in southern Namibia is said to be expected to create approximately 15 000 jobs during construction and 3 000 permanent positions once operational.

By conducting its skills census, Hyphen says it aims to map and analyse Namibia's existing expertise, helping to identify local talent and assess workforce readiness for the project.

Hyphen's training and development manager, Martin Wilkinson, emphasised the importance of the initiative, saying the skills census is a crucial element of a national skills audit conducted as part of Hyphen's socio-economic development baseline studies.

"It aims to assess the current skills capacities within the country in relation to the specific skills requirements of the Hyphen project," Wilkinson said.

The insights gained through the skills survey will be instrumental in determining necessary training, upskilling and competency development programs to ensure Namibians are fully equipped to participate in the green hydrogen industry.

According to Wilkinson, the audit will identify skills gaps necessary for the construction and operation of the project, highlighting key skill requirements.

"In turn, we will develop tailored training programmes to address these gaps, to empower and employ as many Namibians as possible."

Hyphen said it invites all Namibians to participate and help shape the future of green hydrogen in Namibia.

