Namibia: Vehicle Accident Fund Calls for Safe Driving Over Easter

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA Fund) has called on drivers to be cautious and safe during the Easter long weekend.

MVA Fund chief executive Rosalia Martins-Hausiku made the call, reminding drivers that last year's Easter weekend saw 37 crashes recorded on Namibia's roads, resulting in eight lives lost and 126 people injured.

Martins-Hausiku further said the weekend in 2023 saw three lives lost.

"As Namibia heads into the Easter long weekend, the MVA Fund is urging all road users to take extra care and be fully prepared for the journey ahead," she pleaded.

Martins-Hausiku said this time of year brings families together as people drive long distances across the country, but road crashes sadly increase.

"Statistics indicate that holidays like Easter long weekend and school holidays often see a spike in crashes, particularly on busy routes such as the B1 through Windhoek (heading north or south), and the B2 toward the coast," Martins-Hausiku stated.

She noted that these roads become heavily congested.

"To help prevent more heartbreak this year, the MVA Fund, together with traffic law enforcement and road safety partners, will be stepping up safety efforts," Martins-Hausiku said.

She further said more roadblocks and safety checks will be carried out, particularly along high-traffic routes like the B1 (Otjozondjupa, Oshikoto, Oshana, Ohangwena), B2 (Otjozondjupa to Erongo), B6 (Khomas to Omaheke), and B14 (Grootfontein to Gobabis).

"These checkpoints will focus on making sure drivers and vehicles are fit for travel, and that all passengers are as safe as possible," she said.

She said the MVA Fund reminds all road users to adhere to road traffic rules and to report crashes to the MVA Fund's toll-free number 9682.

"The Fund further advises the public to download the MVA Fund mobile app which allows users to report crashes with precise location, query their claim status and access all MVA Fund related information and so much more," Martins-Hausiku requested road users.