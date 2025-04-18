Namibia: Communications Company Passes the Branding Baton

Poiyah Media engaged the next generation of communications professionals at the MTC Marketing and Branding Indaba last week.

The event attracted an array of industry leaders, marketing professionals, and aspiring specialists to explore the complexities of branding, marketing, public relations, and advertising in Namibia.

Poiyah Media said it was committed to industry growth, thought leadership, and the empowerment of emerging communication professionals.

Company representative Indileni Johannes says one of the highlights of the event was the panel discussion, themed 'Pursuing Great Brands - Together: Building Brands Namibia'.

"Together they explored the intricate role branding plays in shaping both corporate and national identities," she says.

Poiyah Media founder Ilke Platt calls on those serving on committees advocating for 'Brand Namibia' to actively engage with the broader community rather than working in isolation.

Petrina Mbadhi, Poiyah Media's spokesperson, emphasises how participation in events like the indaba not only fosters collaboration, but also strengthens the overall public relations landscape in Namibia.

The MTC Marketing and Branding Indaba aimed to be a significant opportunity for all involved, reinforcing the strength and ingenuity of Namibian branding professionals, she says.