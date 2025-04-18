Namibia: Newspaper Cup Champions in Challengers' Crosshairs

The Khomas and Omusati regions can expect to have their hands full at Outjo over the next four days, fending off rivals who have designs on claiming their Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup titles.

The defending netball and football champions say they are prepared for whatever their challengers throw at them.

In the netball section, Khomas have a sizeable target on their back as they bid to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive Newspaper Cup.

Their rivals have made no secret of their desire to rip the crown from their grip and put an end to the honours monopoly.

But Khomas, who begin their tournament against Oshikoto tomorrow, has no plans to relinquish their hold on the coveted trophy, its regional secretary general Erica van Zyl says.

They have prepared meticulously, bringing in several fresh faces to bolster the ranks.

"We began with constituency trials before selecting our regional team, which then participated in several camps leading up to the tournament," Van Zyl says.

She says thorough and timely preparations have been the hallmarks of Khomas' title-winning campaigns.

The focus during camp has been on teamwork and cohesion.

"Our girls have been trained in the fundamentals of netball from an early age, making the transition to under-19 level seamless.

"We also have programmes to train teachers at primary and high school level, who then pass on their knowledge to the players. This will be evident during the tournament," Van Zyl explains.

Continuity is another reason for Khomas' continued dominance. In retaining two-time Newspaper Cup-winning coach Enrica Farmer, the champions maintain the standard and formula required to stay winning.

Farmer is confident in her team's ability to secure a fourth consecutive victory despite losing about 90% of their players to the Region 5 team to represent Namibia at the international youth competition in Windhoek in June and July.

"Most of the new girls play in the Khomas league and the school league. I have been in touch with their coaches to monitor their performances and have given them specific instructions on areas for improvement," Farmer says.

Similarly, defending Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup football champions Omusati began their preparations for their title defence as early as October last year, an indication of their intent to retain their crown.

The majority of their under-20 squad competes in the region's second division, which kicked off around that time.

Omusati Namibia Football Association regional chairperson Benjamin Ekondo feels a third title is in the offing at the scene of their first Newspaper Cup success.

"We have retained the management and technical team that led us to victory at Gobabis last year. The draw is once again favourable to us.

"Like last year, we have two teams in our group. Our preparations have gone well, and we have selected the best possible team," Ekondo says.

Head coach Shipena Nakalondo echoed Ekondo's sentiments, saying the desire to remain champions is strong within the camp. They kickstart their title-defense against former winners Kavango East on Saturday.

"We come to this tournament with the intention of defending our title. We understand that all the other teams want to beat us, but we are ready. We have the core of the team that won us the trophy last year, and we have infused new talented players into the squad."

Nakalondo said the training camp at Omakange had gone well despite some players having school commitments. The team managed to play a few friendly matches as part of their preparations.

The Newspaper Cup's co-sponsors, Nedbank Namibia, reaffirmed the bank's continued commitment to investing in youth development through sport.

"Nedbank Namibia is proud to once again be part of the Namibian Newspaper Cup, a tournament that continues to shape the future of young football and netball players across the country. We extend our deepest gratitude to the local organising committee for their dedication to ensuring a successful event," says Nedbank Namibia spokesperson Selma Kaulinge.

She called on the nation to get behind the youngsters as they compete for national glory and begin their transition from youth sport to elite level.

"We believe this tournament provides a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent. To all participants, I encourage you to give your best, play with passion and fairness, and embrace this opportunity to grow," Kaulinge said.

"Sport is no longer just a pastime, it has become a profession that can open doors to a successful future. We wish all teams the best of luck."