Liberia: Court Releases Weah's Church Senior Pastor On Bail

After being detailed for nearly a year, at the Monrovia Central Prison, Reverend Emmanuel Nimely, Ex-president George Weah 's Religious Advisor, was on Tuesday's evening temporarily freed on bail.

Rev. Nimely was released by Criminal Court 'C' following an intense arrangement between the Ministry of Justice and the court, in which the prosecution was greatly concerned about the legitimacy of his bail, according to a senior judicial source.

Interestingly, the source said, Judge Blamo Dixon was successful in explaining his rationality in his decision to release Nimely on the bond, although the crime of theft of property, which he is charged with, qualifies for bail.

Before his detention, Nimely served as the religious advisor to former President Weah from 2016 to 2018 and was the senior pastor of Weah's Forkay Klon Church.

Nimely's incarceration resulted from his admittance to have lured about 90 individuals to believing that he had contacts in Australia that could give them visas to travel to that country. According to the indictment, Nimely raised the amount of US$87,300 from his victims in the scam.

Nimely confessed when he was first arraigned before the Monrovia City Court. Unfortunately, neither him nor his legal team could not secure for him the appropriate bond, to have prevented him from being jailed, because the crime of which he is charged qualifies for bail.

The prosecution still has the statutory responsibility to challenge the bail,

The court records allege that Nimely deceitfully informed his victims about a program called the "Healing Broken Hearts of Australia Reconciliation Conference and Crusade" and collected US$3,500 from them under the pretense of providing an Australian visa for the conference.

The document further alleges that Nimely collected US$970 each from over 80 people under the same pretense.

Nimely, the court documents said, admitted to the allegations and explained that he had collected US$970 per person as visa processing fees for the Australian conference.

He also confessed that, due to the failure to issue the visas and his inability to refund the money, the victims contacted the police, leading to his arrest and investigation.

The police investigation revealed that the Global Spiritual Cleansing Peace & Reconciliation Organization, established by Nimely, is a religious organization purportedly involved in conferences, prayer meetings, and teachings about peace and reconciliation.

However, the investigation uncovered that the organization engaged in fraudulent activities, specifically organizing fake foreign conferences.

The investigation further revealed that Nimely orchestrated a scam visa program for a five-day conference scheduled in Australia from December 5 to 9, 2023.

He created a false flyer with the images of the Liberian, Kenyan, and Australian flags, bearing the theme, "Healing the Broken Hearts of Australian Reconciliation Conference & Crusade".