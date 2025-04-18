West Africa: Liberia Showcases Rich Culture, Business Potential At World Expo 2025

Liberia has officially joined the global spotlight at the World Expo 2025, which opened on April 13, 2025, in Osaka, Japan. The Expo, which runs until October 13, 2025, brings together 164 countries, with Liberia standing out as a key participant among them. The country is not only showcasing its rich cultural heritage but also its vibrant business opportunities and the future potential of its economy.

The World Expo 2025 kicked off with a grand opening ceremony, marked by a stunning performance of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, which was sung by over 10,000 people. This iconic moment ushered in a six-month-long celebration of innovation, culture, and global unity.

Liberia's presence at this global event is particularly significant, as it is an elected member of the Steering Committee of the Expo, which includes 26 countries. This role underscores Liberia's commitment to international cooperation and its growing influence on the global stage.

Liberia's pavilion at the World Expo has quickly become a must-see attraction, drawing crowds from all corners of the world. Located in a shared building called Commons C, the Liberian pavilion is designed to captivate visitors with its forest-inspired theme.

The pavilion's decorations include wooden animal sculptures, tribal masks representing Liberia's 17 ethnic groups, traditional sangba drums, and a 104-year-old bronze artifact that symbolizes the legacy of Liberia's ancient kings. These artifacts tell the story of a nation with a deep connection to its cultural past while also looking toward a promising future.

At the heart of the pavilion is Liberia's commitment to showcasing its natural resources, vibrant cultural traditions, and emerging business opportunities. The pavilion is divided into various sections, each highlighting a different facet of Liberia's identity. From its tropical rainforests and rich mineral resources to its growing sectors in agriculture, energy, and infrastructure, Liberia is positioning itself as a key player in the global business arena.

"Liberia is a nation of untapped potential," said Queen Ambassador Juli Endee, the head of Liberia's delegation to Expo 2025. "We are here not only to showcase our culture but also to demonstrate the immense business opportunities available in our country. From women's empowerment to natural resources and innovative industries, Liberia has much to offer to the world."

Indeed, women's empowerment and gender equality are central themes in Liberia's participation at the Expo. Liberia has been selected to showcase its initiatives on gender equality in the month of August 2025. The Women's Forum, set for August 24, will focus on the business opportunities available for women in Liberia. This will be followed by a musical performance by Liberian artists on August 25, reflecting the country's vibrant artistic culture.

August 26 will be Liberia's National Day at the Expo, marking a high point in the country's participation. The National Day will feature speeches from key figures, including President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, who will address the global audience on Liberia's progress and future direction.

The First Lady of Liberia, Madam Kartumu Yarta Boakai, H.E. Sara Beslow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf are also scheduled to speak. The day will also include networking opportunities, bilateral meetings, and cultural performances, allowing Liberia to engage with other countries and international investors.

One of the most anticipated events will be the Business and Investment Forum on August 27, which will serve as a platform for Liberian businesses to interact with international investors and potential partners. This event will highlight Liberia's diverse investment sectors, ranging from sustainable agriculture to renewable energy, all while emphasizing the country's commitment to creating a conducive environment for business growth.

"Liberia's participation at Expo 2025 is a clear demonstration of our dedication to building a robust economy," said Endee. "We are not just showcasing our history but also our future. We want the world to see that Liberia is open for business and ready to forge meaningful partnerships."

Beyond business and culture, Liberia's pavilion also serves as a space for national rebranding. The country's rich history, coupled with its efforts to build a modern and dynamic economy, is being communicated to a global audience. Liberia's participation in Expo 2025 marks a critical moment in the nation's history, offering a chance to solidify its presence in the international arena and further its development goals.

Reports from Osaka confirm that the Liberian delegation, led by Queen Ambassador Juli Endee, has received a warm welcome from other participating nations. The delegation has worked tirelessly to ensure Liberia's pavilion not only meets international standards but also stands as a proud representation of the country's achievements and aspirations.