Liberia: MFDP Launches First Gender Disaggregated Statistics Survey Report

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), has officially launched the first Gender Disaggregated Data Survey Report--marking a major milestone in the country's effort to promote inclusive governance and evidence-based development planning.

The initiative, supported by the World Bank and executed with technical assistance from the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS), focuses on three critical sectors: education, health, and agriculture.

The launch event, held under the theme "Using Gender Disaggregated Data to Mainstream Gender," brought together government officials, representatives of the Gender and Social Inclusion Unit (GSIU), among others.

"This is a monumental moment for Liberia," declared Bill McGill Jones, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, who officially launched the report on behalf of Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan. "Access to quality and reliable data and statistics is crucial for our development efforts," Jones said. "Not only does it inform decision-making and enhance policymaking, but access to gender-disaggregated data is essential for improving the conditions of the most marginalized in society, including women, girls, boys, men, and persons with disabilities."

He noted that the absence of credible data had long hindered effective service delivery, adding that previous efforts to integrate gender considerations into national planning were undermined by the lack of accurate statistics. "This is why the government, in collaboration with the World Bank, commissioned this Gender Disaggregated Statistics Survey. It is a direct response to the urgent need to address the lack of reliable data and ensure equitable development outcomes," Jones emphasized.

He underscored that Liberia now has a tool that can guide targeted interventions and improve budget planning, while calling on the public, civil society, and the media to utilize the report in their advocacy and policy work.

"So, on behalf of the government and Minister Ngafuan, we extend our deepest appreciation to everyone who contributed--from the World Bank to our national consultants, enumerators, and community voices. This is your achievement too," he said. "Together, let's build a Liberia where equity is not a promise, but a lived reality."

Deputy Finance Minister for Budget Tanneh G. Brunson also praised the report's launch as historic and transformative. "It is an honor to address you today as we commemorate the official launch of a monumental initiative jointly undertaken by the World Bank and the Government of Liberia," Brunson stated.

She noted that the report reflects years of coordinated efforts supported by civil society and donor partners, aimed at correcting structural inequalities in public service delivery.

"Over the years, we learned that improving access alone is not enough. We must address the barriers that prevent many--especially women and girls--from benefiting equally from public investment," she said. Brunson stressed that gender mainstreaming is now a necessary lens through which Liberia must assess its national priorities. "This report empowers us to better understand the gaps in service delivery, particularly in agriculture, health, and education. It offers a roadmap for targeting investments where they are most needed," she added.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to incorporating gender considerations into all national development and budgeting processes and thanked the World Bank, LISGIS, and civil society partners for their instrumental roles.

Boima Sonii, Deputy Director General for Statistics and Data Processing at LISGIS, presented the overview and key findings of the report.

He highlighted that the report is a testament to their collective commitment to advancing gender equality and equity in Liberia. Sonii said it also reflects the tireless efforts of their partners, stakeholders, and the LISGIS team who ensured that data-driven insights inform national policies and programs.

"As we launch this report today, we celebrate not only the findings but also the potential it holds to transform lives, bridge gaps, and create a more inclusive society," Sonii noted. He called on participants to use the moment to reaffirm their shared vision for a Liberia where every individual, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities to thrive.

He outlined that the report includes background, methodology, objectives, and key findings. The methodology used a mixed-method approach combining desk reviews, key informant interviews, focus group discussions, and analysis of both primary and secondary data. A total of 137 interviews were conducted across all 15 counties of Liberia.

The desk review analyzed relevant documents, including annual reports, strategic plans, and policies. The research covered 25 ministries, agencies, and commissions (MACs), reviewing their gender policies and data systems up to 2021. Ethical considerations were strictly followed to protect the confidentiality and privacy of all individuals involved.

Among the key findings, Sonii pointed out that budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection declined from 0.4% in the 2018-2019 fiscal year to 0.28% in 2019-2020. Budgets for the health, education, and agriculture sectors also fell by nearly 50% between 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

In terms of leadership, gender disparities remain stark. Male dominance persists across sectors, with 73% of county health team managers, 70% of agriculture household heads, and two-thirds of agriculture extension officers being men. Physical violence against women increased from 36% in 2007 to 45% in 2019-2020, though sexual-based violence decreased from 11% to 8% during the same period.

Health services face multiple challenges, including high costs, frequent medicine stockouts, and poor infrastructure. Maternal mortality remains high, worsened by the shortage of maternal health services and staffing disparities. In the agriculture sector, women still face barriers to land ownership and decision-making, with limited access to financing, tools, and modern farming methods.

In education, gender disparities in student retention persist, driven by cultural attitudes and teenage pregnancies. Inadequate infrastructure and teacher shortages compound the problem.

Although 70% of MACs have gender-sensitive policies, only 60% have implemented them. The report recommends increased budgetary support to gender-focused programs in health, education, and agriculture; improved infrastructure in rural areas; more women in leadership roles; and stronger gender-disaggregated data collection.

Sonii emphasized that LISGIS is committed to ensuring all statistics produced henceforth are gender-disaggregated and compliant with ethical standards.

Representative Johnson S.N. Williams of District #3, Chair of the House Committee on Gender Equality, Children, and Social Services, described the report launch as "a life-changing event." Reflecting on the journey since 2016, Williams recalled initial skepticism about the prominence of gender in planning frameworks. He praised the progress Liberia has made, with support from UN Women, the World Bank, and the European Union.

"We were used to planning projects and writing reports that simply said things like: 'This project will benefit 10,000 Liberians, 10% of whom are women.' That was it. But we've grown," he said. "We've learned that gender issues are not just about women. They include men, children, and people with disabilities."

Williams committed the full support of the House of Representatives to gender mainstreaming in the national budget. "We've developed policies to ensure that once the budget reaches the legislature, it includes gender indicators and targets," he said, urging the Finance Ministry and development partners to continue building on this foundation.