Liberia: Political Parties Youth Wings Sign Peace Pact Ahead of Nimba Senatorial By-Election

The Youth Wings of six registered Liberian political parties have pledged their commitment to be agents of peace before, during and after the conduct of the by-election in Nimba County.

The commitment of the young parties' leaders was expressed through the signing of a peace pact that took place on Friday, April 11, when the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) facilitated a one-day inter-political party youth dialogue.

The dialogue involved seventeen (17) Youth representatives (12 males & 5 females) from the Unity Party (UP), Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT), All Liberia Party (ALP), National Democratic Coalition (NDC), and Movement for Reconstruction and Democracy (MRD).

At the end of the dialogue, the participants signed what they described as the "Ganta Declaration", committing themselves to preach peaceful messages during and after the conduct of the senatorial by-election in Nimba County on April 22.

The dialogue created a safe and supportive space for youths from diverse political affiliations to look beyond their individual political parties and identify core issues relevant to youths during the campaign period.

The event provided a platform for discussion of important themes relevant to electoral contestation, such as mitigation of potential elections violence and promoting non-violent and issues-based campaigning, as well as and building trust among youth wings representing the parties of political contenders and other parties based in the County.

During the Dialogue, participants stressed the need for more inter political parties' dialogues not only among the youth leagues but also appealed to NIMD to extend such a discourse among political party leadership across the country.

"Political dialogue, when grounded in mutual respect and shared national interests, can reduce tension and promote peaceful co-existence" a participant said. Another participant said, "Though I am from the ruling party, I mingle with other young people from different political parties but don't attack personality."

The Director of Political Affairs at NEC, Ignatius Boyah Wisseh urged the participants to familiarize themselves with the laws and regulations governing political parties.

The Netherlands Institute for Multi-Party Democracy (NIMD) is a pro-democracy international NGO with headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands. The institution seeks to promote peaceful, just, and inclusive politics through initiatives designed to strengthen democratic systems and bring together across divides.

The European Union, Irish Aid and the Embassy of Sweden are supporting NIMD as part of the Liberia Electoral Support Project, which aims to promote a more inclusive and accountable democracy in Liberia. The project is managed by UNDP and implemented in partnership with both UN Women and NIMD.