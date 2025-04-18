Liberia: Grand Gedeans Condemn Local Leaders' Interference in Smile FM Operations

A group of concerned citizens in Grand Gedeh have expressed disapproval of alleged political interference in Smile FM 98.6's operations. They have called on local leaders to refrain from exerting undue influence on the community radio station, emphasizing the station's commitment to transparency and independence.

The concerned group highlighted the recent unlawful appointment of Watchen Ophelia Boley as Board Chair, supposedly under the direction of Grand Gedeh County Superintendent Alex Chelsia Grant and Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue.

"We, the concerned citizens, Youth grouping Elders and stakeholders of Smile FM 98.6 MHz, strongly condemn the illegal hijacking of the station's leadership by Watchen Ophelia Boley, reportedly under the instructions of Grand Gedeh County Superintendent Alex Chelsia Grant and Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue," the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Smile FM is a community radio station established in 2000, to serve the people, uphold transparency, and give a voice to the voiceless. It operates independently and under the direct supervision of the community and the Association of Community Radio Stations, and not political actors.

noted the legitimate appointment of Jesideh Barzon as Board Chair through a lawful election process. The group condemned the unconstitutional actions of Watchen Ophelia Boley, the alleged political interference by Superintendent Grant and Senator Pennue, and the appointment of Randall Saydee as Acting Station Manager without due process.

In line with democratic values and the governing principles of the station, Jesideh Barzon was lawfully elected on September 9 A.D 2024 by the board and recognized by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) the people of Grand Gedeh county and the Association of Community Radio Stations to serve as Board Chair for a four-year term. This election was conducted in accordance with the station's bylaws and with full community backing.

"The actions of Watchen Ophelia Boley, who unlawfully assumed the position of Board Chair, constitute a direct violation of these democratic principles," the group said. "Even more concerning is the alleged involvement of Superintendent Grant and Senator Pennue in orchestrating this political interference. Such moves represent a clear attempt to manipulate a community institution for political gain."

Adding to this illegitimacy, Watchen Ophelia Boley allegedly appointed Randall Saydee, as "Acting Station Manager" a decision made outside of any proper board process or community consensus.

They urged political actors to respect the autonomy of community media and called for support in safeguarding the independence of Smile FM. Additionally, the group cautioned against engaging in business with Watchen Ophelia Boley and Randall Saydee and urged Watchen Ophelia Boley to choose between her roles as a superintendent and a purported Board Chair.

The group informed relevant stakeholders about the situation and sought their attention and support in preserving the integrity of Smile FM and protecting community media from politicization.

"We will not sit and allow lawless people to take over the community radio stations. We remain committed to serving as watchdogs in promoting the development of the county," they said in the statement.

The president of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Julius Kanubah recently called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to warn his local officials to stop meddling in the operations of community radio stations across the country.

Kanubah told the President at the recent Annual Presidential Media Dinner that some superintendents are strangulating local stations, and they have to desist.

Meanwhile, the group also wrote communications to the various local and national stakeholders over the illegal actions by the public officials. Organizations the group wrote include the Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), the Joint Security in the county, the National Independent Human Rights Commission, and the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Others include the American Embassy, the European Union, the Grand Gedeh Religious Council, and the Association of Community Radio Stations.