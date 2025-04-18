Liberia: Leadership Struggle in Garworlahn Township

Garworlahn Township in Montserrado County is engulfed in a serious leadership crisis, leaving supporters of President Boakai's ruling Unity Party in bitter exchanges and violence.

- In a contentious dispute within Garworlahn Township, Montserrado County, supporters of the ruling Unity Party are embroiled in a confrontation over the legitimacy of Commissioner Rudolph S. Buima, following the appointment of Madam Florence King by President Boakai to serve in the same post.

The Unity Party Deputy Coordinator for electoral district #14, Varfee S. Dukuly, explains that Madam King's appointment was confirmed by the Liberian Senate in February 2025, establishing her as the rightful commissioner.

According to Dukuly, incumbent Commissioner Buima, alongside Deputy Internal Affairs Minister, Mike Khailelu B. Jabateh, is attempting to undermine President Boakai's authority.

But this paper learnt that Commissioner Buima was also officially appointed by the President.

Dukuly emphasizes that since Madam King has been appointed and confirmed, her position should be recognized, and that Buima's tenure as commissioner must end. "We are here today in support of Madam Florence King, who has yet to assume her official role due to Buima's obstruction," he said.

He accused Buima of involvement in illicit activities, including financial misconduct pertaining to mining operations in the township.

Dukuly firmly rejected idea of public funds from Garworlahn Township being directed to a single individual, referencing President Boakai's stance against such practices.

Also voicing her concerns, Janet N. Karama, Women Coordinator of District #14, frowns at Buima's alleged failure to relinquish his office despite King's confirmation.

She expressed frustration that Buima's resistance stems from manipulation against a peaceful transition. "We need our seat; enough is enough," Karama demanded, highlighting the adverse experiences faced by the township amidst the conflict.

She criticized Buima's failure to live up to promises he made to work for the betterment of the community, noting that he has disregarded the Unity Party's input. "He has not listened to anyone, and this is not in our interest," she added.

But Commissioner Buima said he was unaware of the recent protest against him until he received reports of an unsettling scene at his office, involving individuals threateningly removing the township flag. According to him, he received his appointment letter in July 11, 2024, and expressed confusion over the allegations against him regarding King's supposedly overlapping appointment.

Buima continued that after hearing about King, he contacted the Ministry of Internal Affairs to clarify the situation, suggesting that the administrative complications surrounding their respective appointments need resolution.

He cited a conversation with Emmanuel K. Barnes, Assistant Minister for Planning and Manpower Development, who allegedly threatened his position if he refused to comply.

The feud has raised questions of internal party dynamics and perceived accountability issues of public officials in Garworlahn Township. Both factions have indicated a willingness to escalate the matter, with Buima threatening to escalate the protest to the Internal Affairs Ministry, should it continue.

When contacted regarding the claims made by Buima, Emmanuel K. Barnes stated that he was unaware of any issues concerning the conflict.

As the Unity Party factions continue to battle for control, the future leadership of Garworlahn Township hangs in the balance. Editing by Jonathan Browne