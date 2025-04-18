Namibia: Tales of the Legends - Tragedy Hits Namibian Football ...Rip - Helmut Andreas (1970-2025), Hans Petrus (1998-2025), Dennis Tjihero (1985-2025)

The Namibian Football Association (NFA) has issued an emotional and touching press statement, expressing sorrow while sending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased, which reads as follows verbatim:

"NFA is deeply saddened to announce the tragic passing of two esteemed match officials Andreas and Petrus following a catastrophic motor vehicle accident last Friday. The pair were en route to Namibia's commercial hub Windhoek to officiate Premier League matches.

"On behalf of the NFA, the executive council, management, staff and the entire Namibian football fraternity, we would like to express our profound and heartfelt regret at this devastating loss of life. Both were dedicated servants of the game, and their untimely deaths have sent shockwaves throughout the entire Namibian football community. Andreas was a highly respected figure in domestic football," read the statement.

Andreas was a FIFA-accredited match official, local instructor and assessor who also served as chairman of the Erongo Regional Referees Committee in addition to being a much-valued member of the Namibian Referees Committee, tasks he executed with diligence.

A staunch supporter of Kuisebmund old-timers' Blue Waters Sport Club, Andreas' vast experience and commitment to the overall development of refereeing in Namibia will be sorely missed. The loss of experienced referees like Andreas significantly impacts the growth and mentorship within our refereeing structures.

Additionally, Hans Petrus was a promising young assistant referee with a bright future ahead of him. Having recently completed his studies in engineering, he was in the third year as an elite A referee, officiating at the highest level of domestic football.

Petrus was a respected team player with immense potential. The sad passing of such talented and young referees is a setback for the future development of refereeing in Namibia. These were the finished products, individuals poised to make significant contributions towards the FA refereeing department and the association in general.

"Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and friends of Andreas and Petrus during this incredibly difficult time. We share in their grief, and offer our unwavering support. These dedicated individuals tragically lost their lives while in the service of Namibian football, their contributions will never be forgotten," concludes the well-crafted statement by the FA.

RIP - Dennis Tjimbungu 'Wolf' Tjihero 1985 - 2025

Elder son of well-known community member and veteran communal farmer Mukaa Tjihero, and younger brother to the highly gifted football- playing Tjihero siblings Albert, Jamanuka and Bimbo, Dennis Tjihero demonstrated flashes of greatness as a defensive midfielder.

Lest we forget, equally-talented nephews Nokovambo 'Chicken' Kaengurova, and Tjimbatu Tjihero were also formidable footballers in their own right. Dennis Tjihero represented the regional combined village football team with great aplomb.

However, an unfortunate niggling knee injury punctuated by a combination of tight work assignments halted his progress. Tjihero was a great humorous boy of decent upbringing, mild mannered, well-spoken of, and always respectful towards elders, whose untimely death has not been taken kindly by those he mingled with on a daily basis.

Tjihero will be sorely missed by the close-knit loving community of the bubbling Okondjatu village and its surroundings. A true friend towards many, 'Wolf' was an upcoming dedicated communal farmer having grown up in a dedicated livestock breeding environment, obviously and rightly so, inspired by the eternal legacy of the Tjihero clan.

The strongly-built midfielder featured for the Okakarara Secondary School team in the local league, also turned out for hostel outfit Inter Milan, and his village team Okatjaveva 'Ongombe ja Ndambu' FC respectively. He was an ever-present figure in the hotly contested unofficial but yet very popular knockout cup tournaments played over the festive season in Okondjatu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tellingly, his intimidating presence and command in the middle of the park propelled the unfashionable Okakarara Secondary School to the final of the defunct Coca-Cola Youth Cup in Oshakati in 2005, ultimately winning a gold medal in the process.

Admittedly, with his incredible God-given talent and well-structured imposing figure, Tjihero could have easily gone very far in the game had he stayed fit and concentrated on his strength as a highly-talented athlete, playing alongside established greats like midfield kingpin Neville Tjiueza, defender Alfeus 'Bwale' Handura, towering centre-back Edison Katjiundja Kangombo and few others: a journey well-travelled has come full circle. Go well 'outie' van my bro 'Wolf' until our paths cross again in Heaven.