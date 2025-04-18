Namibia: Presidency Quashes Fake Deportation Claims

The Namibian Presidency has strongly refuted claims circulating on social media platforms which allege that President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has ordered the deportation of over 500 American nationals.

In a statement released yesterday, presidential press secretary Alfredo Hengari addressed the widespread misinformation, urging the public to exercise vigilance.

He said the Presidency is deeply concerned about the proliferation of fake social media posts and online articles making unfounded accusations. Several social media accounts, including @african_historyandnews, @its_onsiteafrica and @afrika.world on platforms like Instagram and Facebook have been identified as sources spreading this false information.

Hengari stated that these posts contain fabricated quotes and manipulated images designed to damage the President's reputation, undermine the Namibian Government, and potentially strain diplomatic relations.

"The Presidency wishes to make it categorically clear that no such order of deportation or statement has been issued by the President. And no mass deportation of American nationals is underway," he highlighted in the statement.

He clarified that any immigration-related issues in Namibia are handled strictly in accordance with the country's laws, and underscored this country's commitment to its strong diplomatic and bilateral ties with the United States of America.

Hengari affirmed that all immigration matters are dealt with through established legal and diplomatic channels, adhering to international norms of mutual respect and reciprocity in visa and immigration policies. "Namibia remains committed to maintaining strong diplomatic and bilateral relations with the United States of America," the press secretary asserted.

Official updates and verified statements can be found on the Presidency's website and other official government communication channels. "The Presidency urges the public, media houses and digital content-creators to verify information from official government channels before sharing or reporting on these," Hengari stated.