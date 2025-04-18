Namibia: MP Lifts Lid On RCC's 'Corruption' Stench

Landless People's Movement Member of parliament Utaara Mootu has flagged potential corruption at the Roads Contractor Company (RCC).

In the National Assembly yesterday, while putting questions to Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare, she alleged that an unauthorised transaction amounting to N$4 million was made to four entities by the company's interim CEO, Dasius Nelumbu.

The payments, Mootu told him, follow legislators and the public alike relate to a tender to build earthdams that was intended to be awarded to the RCC from the Ministry of Agriculture, whose talks began in November 2023. At the time of the purported dubious dealing, Ngurare was a deputy director in the ministry.

It is alleged these companies were handpicked, and millions were paid without any contract awards, designs for the dams, or a contract by the agricultural ministry.

Nelumbu is reported to have personally sourced quotations, and directly instructed the procurement manager to appoint preferred suppliers.

"This consolidation of roles combining financial oversight with procurement authority constitutes a significant conflict of interest, and violates established principles of internal control and segregation of duties," Mootu said.

According to Public Procurement Act 15 of 2015, direct engagement with suppliers by the interim CEO contravenes procurement regulations, and undermines transparency and accountability within the company's supply chain processes.

Moreover, it is alleged that the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) post at the RCC, which is held by Nelumbu, remained vacant for an extended period, while the CFO was only appointed in March 2025.

This allegedly left Nelumbu with unchecked financial authority while serving in the CEO capacity.

"Equally concerning is the pattern of preferential treatment in supplier appointments. Certain suppliers are consistently awarded contracts despite lacking the operational capacity to deliver. In many cases, they do not even own the necessary equipment, and rely on third-party rentals. The practice compromises efficiency and value for money, especially in a company that has been dependent on government bailouts for over a decade, continuously drawing on taxpayers' funds without achieving financial sustainability," Mootu asserted.

In a document seen by New Era, availed by the lawmaker, various payments were made to suppliers.

A payment of N$603 635 was made to Dennys Building Construction by RCC on 2 February 2024 via Bank Windhoek.

RCC also paid a total of N$345 000 to Artiflex Engineering CC on 21 December 2023.

Another transaction was made to Hardcore Mining with a stipulated amount of N$970 000 on 8 January 2024.

In addition, a total of N$969 852 was made to a company identified as Oasis Capital Close Corporation for supplies.

Furthermore, Mootu accused the RCC board of shielding Nelumbu from consequences and concealing alleged misconduct under the guise of producing annual reports and audited financial statements, while the reality on the ground tells a different story.

It is reported that the company continues to struggle to turn a profit or complete key road infrastructure.

Mootu questioned Ngurare and called for immediate and independent investigations into the appointment of Nelumbu and the financial transactions authorised during her tenure, the procurement practices and the potential abuse of authority.

She also asked for the suspension of Nelumbu and the board.

Ngurare is expected to respond next week.