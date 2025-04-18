Namibia: President Implores Peaceful, Safe Easter

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged Christians across the country and around the world to embrace peace, faith and safety during the Easter holiday.

In her Easter message shared by press secretary Alfredo Hengari yesterday, President Nandi-Ndaitwah described the season as a time for reflection and unity.

"Easter reminds us of the power of sacrifice, the promise of hope, and the strength found in faith. It is a time to pause, draw closer to our loved ones, and appreciate the gift of life and togetherness," read the message.

As a normal practice, Easter is a Christian holiday celebrated each year on a Sunday between 22 March and 25 April. In 2025, Easter Sunday will fall on 20 April, with Good Friday observed on 18 April and Easter Monday on 21 April.

The holiday marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is preceded by Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer and reflection. Easter is a time of spiritual renewal for Christians around the world and is often celebrated with church services, family gatherings, and acts of kindness and compassion.

She called on Namibians to use this period to reconnect with loved ones and strengthen bonds in their communities.

"Let this season inspire unity and compassion among all Namibians as we continue to build a just and inclusive society," she said.

As many people travel across the country to celebrate with family, Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed the importance of road safety during the busy Easter weekend.

She urged drivers to follow traffic laws, and avoid reckless behaviour. "Please obey traffic laws, avoid reckless driving, and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol," she warned.

She continued. "Let us each take responsibility to ensure a safe and joyful Easter for everyone."