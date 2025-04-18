Namibia: Omaheke U/20 Ready for Newspaper Cup

- The Omaheke region's football and netball U/20 teams are prepared for the upcoming Nedbank Newspaper Cup competition slated for Outjo in the Kunene region this coming weekend.

Omaheke region is drawn in group D together with Kavango West and Otjozondjupa. Venomambo Mbuende, the team manager of Omaheke, said all is ready, and the team is heading to Outjo today to compete in the prestigious event.

He said the team is boosted by the support from the regional leadership and general community members who always attend the training sessions of the team.

"That is a phenomenal gesture from the leadership, especially governor Pijoo Nganate and Ignatius Kariseb, who is the chairperson of the region and chief regional officer Peka Semba," the team manager said.

He called on the supporters to rally behind the team and cheer them on in Outjo.

"We are always a threat in this competition. Many teams want to defeat us, and that should motivate us to do better always," said Mbuende. Meanwhile, football team co-coach Ephraim Tjihonge told this publication that the team is ready and confident of winning the final. "We assembled a strong squad capable of bringing silverware to the region. Even though we are in a difficult group, our boys are looking sharp and ready to play in the Kunene region," said the co-coach.

Tjihonge is coaching the team with experienced Ewaldt Zuma Kavirombo, who has been the regional U/20 coach for nine years. He said players are in good health, apart from one player, Kerian Luis, who got a hamstring injury and is withdrawn from the team. He added that although the majority of players are new to the team, they trust in the experience of Robinho Cloete and Romeo Kauraisa, who featured in the competition last year in Gobabis.

On the netball side, Gregg Makari - the assistant coach, said the vibe in the camp is superb, despite the short preparations.

However, the team is lucky to have five players who are playing active netball at their respective schools' leagues.

"These players know each other well. They have been playing together from the U/17 competitions, and most are experienced. They are already exposed to this tournament and fear nobody," said the assistant coach.

He added that two of their experienced players will join the team from Windhoek as they were busy with studies at Unam and NUST.

"We aim to win this competition considering the quality we have in our team," added Makari.

The Omaheke U/20 football team lost in the semifinal against Kavango West, while the girls' team failed to pass the group stage last year. - zngaruka@yahoo.com