Africa @ the G20 - What It Means for You

What does the G20 have to do with Africa's future? More than you might think.

As the G20 Presidency sits with South Africa this year, there's a real opportunity to influence global conversations on democracy, climate, sustainable development, and equitable economic growth.

That's where the F20 Africa-focused recommendations come in. Developed by a network of foundations and philanthropic organisations around the world, these recommendations aim to shape innovative, inclusive, and forward-looking policymaking for 2025 and beyond.

These recommendations, aimed at the G20, are also grounded in something much bigger: a shared commitment to climate justice, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS), and a more inclusive global economy.

At DWF, we'll be unpacking these Recommendations from an African perspective--highlighting why they matter, how they can work for us, and what action can look like here at home.

We invite you to download, read, and engage with the F20's 2025 Recommendations.

Let's not just watch from the sidelines; let's be part of shaping what comes next.