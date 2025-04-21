Nigeria: Father, Son, 2 Others Drown At Bauchi Water Treatment Plant

Tragedy struck on Sunday at the Gubi Water Treatment Plant in Bauchi, where a father, his son, and two other workers of the Bauchi State Water Supply Agency drowned during a routine cleaning exercise.

The deceased have been identified as Shu'aibu Hamza, his son Abdulmalik Ibrahim Hamza, Ibrahim Musa and Jamilu Yunusa. They have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Daily Trust gathered that the father and son, who were preparing for Abdulmalik's wedding scheduled in two weeks, drowned while performing maintenance work in one of the plant's reservoirs.

A resident of Gubi village, where the plant is located, Malam Husseini Abubakar, described the incident as a devastating tragedy that has plunged the entire community into mourning.

Abubakar explained that the first victim drowned while trying to remove a fish spotted in one of the reservoirs.

He added that the second person, attempting a rescue, also drowned. The same fate befell the father and son, who worked as casual staff of the water board.

"It is the will of Allah. He gives and takes life. As painful as this is, there is nothing anyone can do-this was destined to happen," Abubakar said.

Another resident, Musa Muhammad, urged the bereaved families to accept the incident in good faith. "While incidents like this have occurred before, this is the most tragic, claiming four lives at once," he added.

As of the time of filing this report, the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, had not responded to inquiries regarding the incident.