Nigeria: Father, Son, 2 Others Drown At Bauchi Water Treatment Plant

21 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Tragedy struck on Sunday at the Gubi Water Treatment Plant in Bauchi, where a father, his son, and two other workers of the Bauchi State Water Supply Agency drowned during a routine cleaning exercise.

The deceased have been identified as Shu'aibu Hamza, his son Abdulmalik Ibrahim Hamza, Ibrahim Musa and Jamilu Yunusa. They have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Daily Trust gathered that the father and son, who were preparing for Abdulmalik's wedding scheduled in two weeks, drowned while performing maintenance work in one of the plant's reservoirs.

A resident of Gubi village, where the plant is located, Malam Husseini Abubakar, described the incident as a devastating tragedy that has plunged the entire community into mourning.

Abubakar explained that the first victim drowned while trying to remove a fish spotted in one of the reservoirs.

He added that the second person, attempting a rescue, also drowned. The same fate befell the father and son, who worked as casual staff of the water board.

"It is the will of Allah. He gives and takes life. As painful as this is, there is nothing anyone can do-this was destined to happen," Abubakar said.

Another resident, Musa Muhammad, urged the bereaved families to accept the incident in good faith. "While incidents like this have occurred before, this is the most tragic, claiming four lives at once," he added.

As of the time of filing this report, the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, had not responded to inquiries regarding the incident.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.