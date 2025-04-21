Nigeria: Over 12,000 Women Suffer Cervical Cancer Annually in Nigeria - Pate

21 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Mohammed Ali Pate, has revealed that more than 12,000 Nigerian women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually, despite the disease being largely preventable.

Dr Pate stated this during the launch of the cervical cancer vaccine campaign and the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine integration sensitisation exercise held at Government Girls College, Bauchi, on Saturday.

He emphasised the need for greater awareness among stakeholders as part of efforts to eliminate cervical cancer in Bauchi State and across Nigeria.

"With the HPV vaccine, we know this disease can be prevented if vaccination is administered early to individuals who are susceptible to the virus and at risk of eventually developing cervical cancer," he said.

Dr Pate noted that the president is committed to this cause and recalled the official flag-off of the HPV vaccination campaign in October 2023.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment, Dr Usman Malami, stressed that cervical cancer is one of the few cancers with a known cause.

"This makes it one of the most preventable forms of cancer. Since we already know what causes it and what can provide lifelong immunity, vaccination becomes a critical tool," he stated.

