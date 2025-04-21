Nigeria: Police Confirm Four Deaths in Bauchi Water Plant Mishap

21 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The incident occurred during a sludge cleaning operation inside the water plant's tunnels.

The Police Command in Bauchi State has confirmed a tragic industrial accident which claimed the lives of four workers at the Gubi Water Treatment Plant in Bauchi.

The spokesperson of the command, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday in Bauchi.

He said the incident occurred during a sludge cleaning operation inside the plant's tunnels.

Mr Wakili listed the victims as Shayibu Hamza (48), Abdulmalik Yahya (29), Jamilu Inusa (29) and Ibrahim Musa (42).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they were all residents of Firo village in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Wakili said the workers had entered a clarifier to dislodge pit pipes when the incident occured.

"They were retrieved unconscious from the tunnel and rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi, where they were later confirmed dead.

"Police personnel were swiftly deployed to the scene as investigation into the cause of the incident commenced.

"The management of the water treatment facility is said to be cooperating fully with the authorities to ensure a thorough review," he said

Wakili, however, stressed the importance of stringent safety measures in such high-risk environments.

"Safety must be non-negotiable in operations like this," he said.

He urged the management and workers across the sector to adhere strictly to established safety protocols.

Mr Wakili said the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, extended condolences on behalf of the command to the victims' families, colleagues and management of the plant.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the police to improving safety standards to prevent such occurrences in future.

