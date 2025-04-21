The senate leader urged the security agencies to work together as a team to track and apprehend all the masterminds and sponsors of terror attacks nationwide.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has said the National Assembly is developing a comprehensive legal framework for the establishment of state police, as part of the legislative commitment to reduce insecurity in the country.

Mr Bamidele who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, disclosed this in his Easter message to Nigerians on Sunday.

The senator condemned recent killings in Benue and Plateau states, describing them as contrary to the teachings of Jesus Christ, particularly on peace, love, and unity.

He also urged security agencies to work together to apprehend those responsible for the killings.

"The recent killings in Benue and Plateau States outrightly negated the virtues of peace and love that Jesus Christ taught during His days. The recurrent utterances by some political and sectional figures also belied the values of courage, perseverance and tolerance He evidently lived for. No country develops as a result of one section rising up against another vice versa.

"While the Authority of the National Assembly is in the process of developing legal frameworks for the establishment of state police as one of the measures to address insecurity in the country, we urge security agencies to work together as a team to track and apprehend all the masterminds and sponsors of terror attacks nationwide," he said.

Over the years, there have been calls from some state governments and civil society organisations for localised policing as incidents of armed robbery, communal clashes and other security challenges increased.

A National Conference was convened during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan where the participants recommended the creation of state police as a strategy to reduce insecurity.

The insurgence of banditry, kidnapping, and other terrorism activities have increased pressure from governors and political leaders for the creation of state police.

In the absence of a formal state policing structure, some regions have established informal security outfits such as Amotekun in the South-west, Ebube Agu in the South-east, and Hisbah in the North-west.

Despite the security challenges, the call for a state police is still a contentious issue among political figures. Some argued that without proper arrangements, state police could be exploited by governors to harass political opponents, suppress dissent, and stifle press freedom. Others said the best way to reduce insecurity is through state policing.

Critics should emulate Jesus Christ

Beyond the security issues, Mr Bamidele also used his Easter message to call for national unity and constructive engagement.

He urged political actors to emulate the values of Jesus Christ by promoting peace, truth, and justice in their public engagements.

"We appeal to some political actors that always lash on the country's challenges to push divisive narratives to learn from the example of Jesus Christ. Such actors are no longer playing opposition politics, but simply taking advantage of the country's internal conditions in the pursuit of their own parochial political outcomes," he said.

Commitment to nation building

The senate leader reiterated that he and his colleagues at the National Assembly are committed to building a Nigeria that works for all citizens

"Nigeria is our ultimate project. As a parliament, we are committed to the actualisation of this project. This is evident in all the legislative initiatives we are pushing since the birth of the 10th National Assembly. And our goal is to build a federation that will be noted for peace, progress and prosperity anywhere in the world.

"Regardless of their ethnicity, politics and religion, all actors should shun all forms of divisive utterance and join forces against the common foes of Nigeria and not to subvert our effort to build a strong and virile federation," the senate leader pleaded.

Nigerians should live like Christ

Mr Bamidele encouraged Nigerians to adopt the virtues of Christ in the pursuit of justice, love, humility, and compassion as guiding principles in national life.

"As we celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ our Lord, it is exigent we reflect on His virtues; learn from His consecration and live His life of purpose rooted in the pursuit of justice, love and redemption for humanity.

"Despite the animosity He suffered and opposition He faced, Jesus Christ consciously sought and secured freedom for the captives, peace for the troubled, comfort for the sorrowful, love for the dejected, justice for the oppressed and hope for those who are in despair.

"In Nigeria today, Christ's example clearly presents us a glimpse of how we should live together as compatriots and not competitors, collaborators and not combatants, comrades and not contenders in the task of building a viable and virile federation that will serve the interest of all," the senate leader stated.