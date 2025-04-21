Coaches John Uzor and Bukola Duru guided the team to play with intensity, utilising quick ball rotation and fast breaks to devastating effect.

Nigeria's U-18 women's handball team began their IHF Trophy Zonal Phase on Sunday with a resounding 53-21 win over Togo in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the team displayed ruthless dominance, particularly from the wings, securing a 21-8 lead by the end of the first half.

Nigeria maintained control in the second half, making it difficult for Togo to respond, and wrapped up the match with a commanding 53-21 scoreline.

Surprisingly, in spite of Nigeria's dominant display, none of their players was named Most Valuable Player, with the award going to a Togolese player.

Coach Uzor said he wasn't disappointed, adding that the comprehensive victory was more satisfying than individual accolades.

"I'm thrilled with the win. The girls followed our instructions perfectly, which allowed them to score many goals.

"Recognition or not, that's not my concern. The result is what truly matters," Uzor said.

Nigeria will face Burkina Faso on Monday at 9 a.m., while the U-20 team will play Togo at 3 p.m.