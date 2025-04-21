Nigeria: Controversy Trails Death of 2 Actors in Owerri After Meal, Wine

Owerri — Controversy surrounds the deaths of two yet-to-be-identified Nollywood actors in Owerri after reportedly eating rice and drinking wine and Calypso at a house party.

An eyewitness said the incident occurred last Friday after filming concluded and some crew members returned to the house of a director.

Two other individuals at the scene were found unconscious and rushed to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Conflicting accounts have emerged. A man identified as Kaito Karisia claimed: "The host's story is incoherent. He said he left them in the parlor and went to bed. Around 4 a.m., he woke up to switch over to NEPA, and when he entered the parlor, he found one person dead and others unconscious. He then raised the alarm."

Imo State Police PRO, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident: "Two people were pronounced dead, while two others are hospitalized. The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has directed a pathologist to determine the cause of death. The results will guide the next steps."

A source said some arrests have been made among the crew, including directors and others.