Nigeria: 6 Passengers, 11 Cows Killed in Abuja-Lokoja Road Crashes

Six passengers and 11 cows have reportedly been killed in multiple accidents which occurred at Gada-Biyu, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

A witness said the accidents, which happened between Thursday and Saturday, within the same spot, involved a trailer loaded with cows, a Toyota Sienna, a J5 Peugeot bus and a Daf trailer.

He said 14 people also sustained injuries, and attributed the cause of the crash to diversion on some parts of the highway due to the ongoing rehabilitation work on bad portions.

He said, "But the fatal one of the accidents was that involving a trailer loaded with cows and a J5 Peugeot bus, in which two people from the bus were burnt to death," a witness, Dahiru Musa, said.

He said officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) later arrived at the scene to evacuate both the injured and the corpses to the hospital.

A senior official of the FRSC, who was part of the rescue operation but preferred anonymity, confirmed the multiple accidents, which he attributed to the diversion on the road.

He said six people died while 14 others sustained injuries, adding that 11 cows were killed in one of the trailers that crashed with a J5 Peugeot bus.

He said those injured were taken to Abaji and Kwali general hospitals, while the six corpses were deposited at Kwali hospital's morgue.

Our reporter learnt that eight cows that were injured were slaughtered at the scene by the owners and that butchers from Gada-Biyu village came to buy them.

The FCT sector commander of the FRSC, Mr Muta'ah Chorrie, could not be reached for comment as he was said to be out of the country.