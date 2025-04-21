Nigeria: Bauchi Gov, Foreign Affairs Minister's Rivalry Escalates

The political rivalry between Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has escalated.

This played out in Bauchi on Friday when Deputy Governor Mohammed Auwal Jatau, and Tuggar exchanged altercations during Vice President Kashim Shettima's visit to the state.

Reports alleged that Jatau slapped Tuggar following a heated exchange over alleged disparaging remarks made by the minister against Governor Bala Mohammed.

Although Jatau has since denied the incident, it underscores the depth of political animosity between the governor and the minister.

Sources said the confrontation happened inside a coaster bus transporting the vice president and other dignitaries from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport to the Emir's Palace for the turbaning ceremony of former Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar as Makama Babba I of the Bauchi Emirate.

The vice president was in Bauchi for the turbaning event, which also coincided with the wedding of the former governor's daughter, Hajiya Khadija Mohammed.

Eyewitnesses said the confrontation began when Tuggar allegedly made unflattering remarks about Governor Bala's administration. The deputy governor, visibly angered, reportedly confronted the minister.

It was believed that but for the swift intervention of Vice President Shettima, the incident would have escalated.

Political observers view the fracas as a manifestation of the long-standing feud between Governor Bala and minister Tuggar.

The minister, a vocal critic of the PDP-led administration in Bauchi, had repeatedly accused the governor of harbouring ulterior motives, particularly regarding the 2027 presidential race.

In January, Tuggar publicly criticised the governor during a live interview on Channels TV's Sunday Politics, alleging that Bala was using President Bola Tinubu's tax reforms to launch his 2027 presidential ambition. He claimed the governor lacked sincerity and was exploiting national policy debates for personal political gains.

Responding to the minister's comments, Governor Bala's Chief of Staff, Alhaji Aminu Gamawa, dismissed them as "opportunistic and undiplomatic."

He alleged that Tuggar's real motivation was his own ambition to run for governor in 2027, accusing the minister of seeking favour with the Tinubu-led government while undermining a "performing governor." Gamawa further criticised Tuggar for what he called "absentee politics" and said his stewardship at the foreign affairs ministry had diminished Nigeria's diplomatic standing, especially in Africa.

Analysts speak

The reported incident has drawn criticism from political analysts and commentators who fear the feud could further polarise politics in the state.

Comrade Sabo Muhammad, a Bauchi-based public affairs analyst, described the development as "unfortunate," warning that such behaviour from senior political figures could incite their supporters and destabilise the political environment.

"They are sending the wrong message to their followers," he said. "It's dangerous if political leaders encourage their supporters to resort to violence or disrespect opponents. That kind of politics is unhealthy for Bauchi."

Muhammad also expressed concern over the optics of the clash, especially given the presence of the vice president, judges, and other dignitaries. "This kind of behaviour may cost Bauchi dearly. The minister has influence at the federal level and could use that to deny the state critical opportunities," he added.

Another analyst, who spoke on condition of anonymity, condemned the alleged incident as "childish," saying it was unbecoming of public officials of such high standing. "A deputy governor slapping a minister? It's disgraceful. No matter the provocation, they should have maintained decorum."

He urged Vice President Shettima to mediate the dispute and called on Governor Bala to step in to ensure the issue does not spiral out of control.

Yet another political pundit, Muhammad Ibrahim, warned that the incident might damage both politicians' chances in 2027. "This level of hostility could scare off their principals. If they are already fighting now, who knows what they could do if given more power?" he asked.

Feuds among Bauchi's political elite

Observers also believe that the Friday's 'squabble' was not unconnected to the permutations for the 2027 governorship election for which both the deputy governor and the minister are seen as front runners to clinch their respective parties' tickets.

The ongoing spat between Jatau and Tuggar is the latest in a string of political battles involving Bauchi's elite. Over the last decade, the state has witnessed high-profile political rivalries.

Among the most recent feud was between former Governor Abubakar and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara. Another occurred between Governor Bala Mohammed and Senator Shehu Buba Umar. Their falling-out began in August last year during the flag-off of the local government election campaign when Senator Umar criticised the Tinubu administration. A week later, he accused the governor of mismanaging federal allocations and relief materials meant for Bauchi.

Senator Umar publicly challenged Governor Bala to account for the distribution of food items and state finances. That rift has since remained unresolved.

The ongoing conflict between Governor Bala and Tuggar reportedly began in January this year, intensifying after Tuggar's comments on the president's tax reforms. The latest incident, involving the deputy governor, is seen as an extension of that feud.

Politics behind the Jatau-Tuggar clash

Insiders say the altercation between the deputy governor and the foreign affairs minister is rooted in their individual ambitions to contest the Bauchi governorship in 2027. Both men, despite belonging to different parties, are seen as strong contenders from Bauchi North Senatorial District, a region that has never produced a governor since the return to democracy in 1999.

Jatau, seen as Governor Bala's potential successor, is said to have taken it upon himself to confront Tuggar in a show of loyalty. On the other hand, Tuggar's persistent attacks on the state government are widely viewed as strategic moves to secure the APC governorship ticket through President Tinubu's influence.

Observers say both men see 2027 as a golden opportunity for Bauchi North and are keen to assert their dominance early. This, their rivalry is made more intense by their shared geopolitical base and conflicting party loyalties.

Tuggar Foundation DG declines comment

Efforts to reach the Director-General of the Tuggar Foundation, Alhaji Uba Nana, for comments were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls or messages.

Deputy governor denies slapping minister

In a swift rebuttal, Muslim Lawal, spokesperson for the deputy governor, denied that any physical confrontation took place. "As far as my principal and the Bauchi State Government are concerned, nothing like that happened," he said.

He insisted the allegation was baseless and pointed out that no one could verify it since the alleged incident was said to have occurred inside a bus transporting top government officials, including the vice president.

"Nobody can prove it. The bus was only boarded by the vice president, the governor, and other senior officials. It's just a rumour," Lawal said, adding that the deputy governor is "a peace-loving and respectable politician" who would never act in such a manner.