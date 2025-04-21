Nigeria: Poverty Eradication - Jigawa Govt Engages 170 Youths in Agriculture

As part of its commitment to tackling poverty and promoting self-reliance, the Birninkudu local government in Jigawa State has provided land and agricultural inputs to over 170 youths engaged in agribusiness.

Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the beneficiaries and showcase their harvested wheat, the local government council chairman, Hon. Muhammad Uba, said the programme was initiated to support Governor Malam Umar Namadi's youth empowerment and poverty reduction efforts.

He noted that the beneficiaries, most of whom were previously unemployed youths roaming the streets or political party offices, now have a sustainable means of livelihood.

Hon. Uba explained that under the initiative, the local government prepared the land, planted wheat, and handed it to the youths to manage irrigation and other farm activities.

"Some were allocated half a hectare, while others received a quarter for proper management. Today, we are celebrating their dedication and the success achieved," he said.

"As we commend them, the council has also given each beneficiary N50,000 to support harvesting costs. Their progress is encouraging, and we will soon initiate a second batch of participants."

"We have a comparative advantage in agriculture, so we will continue leveraging it to create job opportunities for our youth and support existing farmers to achieve wealth creation and national food security," Hon. Uba stated.

One of the beneficiaries, Saidu Tanga, thanked the local government for providing them with a sustainable livelihood.

"We have been shown the way and understand its positive impact. We will continue on this path to transform our lives for self-reliance and prosperity," Tanga said.