West Africa: Polio Campaign - Nigeria, Chad, Niger Others to Vaccinate 83 Million Children

* As UNICEF, Adamawa govt urge parents to immunise children against polio

In a renewed effort to eradicate circulating polio variant type 2 in the Lake Chad Basin, Ministers of Health from Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Niger and Nigeria has launched a synchronized regional vaccination campaign aimed at protecting 83 million under-5 children.

The initiative is a crucial milestone in the fight against variant poliovirus type 2, which continues to pose a threat to millions of children across the region.

In a related development, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Adamawa State Government have called on parents and guardians to ensure their children, aged zero to five years, are immunized against polio during the upcoming immunization exercise.

The UNICEF and Adamawa State Government, in interactive session with journalists in Yola, yesterday said the exercise was scheduled for April 26th to 29th, is part of a national routine aimed at boosting the immune system of children against polio .

Meanwhile, a statement by the Head of Press Unit at Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Mr. Alaba Balogun, quoted the World Health Organization (WHO) as having said that: "Over the past 12 months, variant poliovirus type 2 has been detected both in the environment (wastewater samples) and among affected people in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

The report said that a total of 210 detections have been reported across these four countries, 140 of which resulted in paralysis.

"Although no cases have been reported in Central African Republic so far, these findings underscore the ongoing risk of cross-border transmission and the pressing need for coordinated regional action.

"Over 50: percent of the polio cases reported in Chad in 2024 are linked to the strain circulating in Cameroon, underlining the importance of coordination and synchronization of polio response efforts," it said.

The statement said that nearly 12 million children were vaccinated last year through mass immunization campaigns to halt the spread of the virus.

"To further strengthen immunity and curb transmission, a synchronized polio vaccination campaign will take place from 24 to 28 April 2025, targeting high-risk and mobile populations in border areas where surveillance indicators have remained below target.

"This campaign is part of a broader strategy to ensure all children are protected, regardless of location or movement patterns.

"The round is supported by an estimated 1.1 million frontline workers (including vaccinators, social mobilizers, and monitors) dedicated to protecting every last child.

"The Lake Chad Basin remains a critical area in our fight against polio. By coming together as a region, we reinforce our commitment to ending polio once and for all," said the Minister of Health of Chad, Hon. Dr Abdelmadjid Abderahim.

As part of the launch, the Ministers of Health will hold a closed-door meeting to discuss challenges, review epidemiological data, and strengthen cross-border cooperation.

The event aligns with the Africa Regional Polio Eradication Action Plan and the Polio Eradication Cross-Border Coordination Plan 2024-2025, endorsed in August 2024 and updated in February 2025 to adapt to the evolving epidemiological situation on the ground-underscoring the region's united commitment to protecting every child.

Global health partners, including WHO, UNICEF, the Gates Foundation, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and Rotary International, will join the effort, reaffirming their commitment to polio eradication.

Community health workers, local leaders, and volunteers will also play a vital role in ensuring the campaign's success.

This event will coincide with African Vaccination Week under the theme 'Immunization for all is Humanly Possible.'

On its part, Oluseyi Olosunde, Health Officer of the UNICEF Bauchi field office, said the federal government has directed all states to embark on a nationwide campaign on polio eradication.

According to Health Officer of UNICEF, "This is to ensure every child receives the appropriate vaccine according to their age".

Olosunde noted that while Adamawa State is currently polio-free, precautionary measures are still necessary to sustain this achievement.

He said the UNICEF Bauchi field office has been working closely with the state government, providing support in areas such as vaccine doses, cold stores, and technical assistance.

The Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ADSPCDA), Dr. Suleiman Bashir, has urged all stakeholders to contribute to the success of the exercise.

He emphasized that the polio immunization exercise is free and safe, appealing to parents and guardians to avail their children of the vaccination.

Dr. Bashir highlighted that over 1,070 facilities, 2,778 teams, and 74 additional teams for mop-up, surveillance, and follow-up exercises have been trained for the four-day immunization exercise. The teams comprise vaccinators, recorders, and community mobilizers.

According to Dr. Bashir, "The Adamawa State Government and UNICEF are working together to ensure the success of the immunization exercise.

"Parents and guardians are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to protect their children from polio.

"The polio immunization exercise is crucial in maintaining the state's polio-free status. By immunizing children, parents and guardians can help prevent the spread of the disease and ensure their children's physical and mental health."

Dr. Bashir further reassured parents that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing polio. He urged them to take their children to the nearest health facility or vaccination center during the exercise.

The collaboration between the Adamawa State Government and UNICEF demonstrates their commitment to improving the health and well-being of children in the state.