Zimbabweans Celebrate Easter With Calls for Unity, Peace, Charity

Zimbabweans marked Easter festivities yesterday, with Christian leaders from various denominations calling on Zimbabweans to embrace sacrifice, love, peace, and unity to ensure the country continues to enjoy peace and stability.

During the Easter festivities, Christians of all denominations gathered in various places to celebrate Jesus Christ's death and resurrection.

Some Christian leaders called on Zimbabweans to embrace the true essence of Easter by fostering love, peace, unity, and healthy lifestyles through faith in the resurrected Christ.

In separate messages, they reminded Christians that Easter is a sacred period that calls for reflection, repentance, and a recommitment to the values of love, compassion, and self-sacrifice embodied by Jesus Christ.

They emphasised that the resurrection of Jesus Christ is also a divine call to national transformation, ethical leadership, and responsible Christian living.

Here is a look at what some Christian leaders said during celebrations that culminated in Easter Sunday.

Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi hailed milestones in the construction of roads, dams, schools, irrigation schemes, and food stability that have been achieved under President Mnangagwa's leadership.

He said the achievements are signs that Zimbabwe is alive, working, and walking towards its prophetic destiny. Bishop Mutendi said this during his sermon to mark the end of the well-attended and colourful Easter celebrations that started on April 12 at the church's shrine at Mbungo Estate in Bikita yesterday.

Some of the thousands of Zion Christian Church congregants who gathered for the church's Easter Conference at Mbungo Estate in Masvingo yesterday. -- Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara.

The celebrations were attended by pilgrims--some from as far afield as the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, Turkey, and all over Africa.

The celebrations were marked by various entertainment displays, with the church's trademark "mugidho", characterised by captivating, energetic, and synchronised dancing routines with rich entertainment value.

"Under your leadership, President, we have seen milestones achieved that must not be ignored.

"The roads, the dams, the schools, irrigation schemes, and food stability. These are not just infrastructure; they are testimonies of resurrection. They are resurrection signs that Zimbabwe is alive, working, and walking towards its prophetic destiny," said Bishop Mutendi.

The ZCC leader added that, as signified by the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Zimbabwe is not cursed; it is chosen and blessed.

"He resurrects to bless Zimbabwe with peace -- rugare. So to those who speak curses over this land, remember Numbers 23:8: How can I curse whom God has not cursed?

"Zimbabwe is not cursed; it is chosen and blessed."

Bishop Mutendi also encouraged his congregants and the nation at large to embrace the philosophy of working hard to build the country.

"Christ came as a resurrected Redeemer, not a revolutionary rebel. And to those who say we expected more from our leaders, let me say this gently: in the days of Moses, manna fell from heaven, but when Joshua came, he said, prepare your fields. And the Joshua of our time is the one who says, let us build Zimbabwe together. He says no more manna; start building.

"He says, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. To every pillar of society, this message is for you," said Bishop Mutendi.

Anglican Church Diocese of Harare worshippers make procession behind a Cross during an Easter service at the Cathedral of St Mary's and All Saints in Harare yesterday. -- Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

United Family International Church (UFIC) also held its annual Easter celebrations at the Basilica in Chitungwiza.

The celebrations were held under the theme, "Restoration of Glory."

A statement on the church's website read: "The conference is themed around the 'Restoration of Glory,' a concept Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, founder of UFIC, described as a 'divine moment for reclaiming spiritual purpose, healing, and breakthrough."'

Held annually at the UFIC Basilica in Chitungwiza, the Passover Conference is widely regarded as a major highlight in the church's calendar.

Speaking at the Anglican Cathedral of St Mary and All Saints in Harare yesterday, Reverend Dr Farai Mutamiri said this year's Easter: "Coincided with national Independence celebrations, whereupon both events remind us of the bondage, liberation, and freedom narratives...

"Because Jesus conquered death and he lives, we hope for a better tomorrow that never fades, peace that surpasses all understanding, and the eternal promises of a life with him in an independent Zimbabwe."