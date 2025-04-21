Zimbabwe: Marabha's Funeral Yet to Be Finalised

BURIAL arrangements for popular comedian Charles Mapalume, better known as Marabha, are yet to be finalised as his immediate family is still to converge.

Marabha died at a local hospital on Saturday morning after a long illness.

The comedian, who was a divorcee, leaves behind three minor children and mourners are gathered at his brother's Domboramwari homestead in Epworth.

"We have lost a brother and a son and his death is a blow to the entertainment industry. We are yet to finalise the burial arrangements as we are awaiting the arrival of some of his family members so that everything is done according to custom.

"In the meantime, we are appealing to well-wishers to extend their helping hand towards the funeral," said family spokesperson Samuel Manjalima.

Freddy "Kapfupi" Manjalima, who was one of Marabha's closest and old friend, said he was saddened by his death.

"Rufu harina kungojairika so. I am heartbroken and trying to accept that mumwe wangu Marabha atisiya, ndinongoti zorora murugare, ufambe zvakanaka dzamara Mwari vatisanganisa zvakare. Chitsvambe chasarira isu pakuriritira vana vako vawasiya," said Kapfupi.

Many celebrities, actors and musicians yesterday paid their condolences in Epworth where some imitated his acting skills.

Marabha's health took a down turn after an assault that left him with multiple head injuries sometime in 2017.

The artist was in and out of hospital until his death.

Marabha shot to fame in the early 2000s when he teamed up with Kapfupi, the late Blessing Vingirai (Bonjisi), Jeffrey Chikweshere (Aphiri), Rumbidzai Vingirai (Regina) and Precious Kabrito (Mai Ngaa).

Together, the actors took street theatre by storm and made headlines after their drama series aired on ZBCTV.

However, after fame the group separated with Marabha starting his own productions which never really materialised.

Occasionally, Marabha would work with Kapfupi as he tried to make ends meet.