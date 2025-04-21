Zimbabwe: 5 Years Jail for Possessing Diamonds

21 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

A MAN from Gwalia Farm in Beatrice, Cephas Mukombwe, has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of diamonds.

The ruling was delivered by Harare magistrate Mr Isheunesu Matova.

Mukombwe (45) was found with two diamond pieces valued at US$174,93 while attempting to sell them illegally.

The case was prosecuted by Ms Faith Mavudzi, representing the State alongside Zimbabwe Republic Police officer Edmore Godo.

On April 4, Mukombwe was reportedly looking for buyers of the diamonds, accompanied by Emanuel Chikono, who assisted in seeking potential buyers.

Mukombwe did not know that Chikono was communicating with Detective Constable Sheshe, who posed as a potential buyer.

At around 11.45am, Mukombwe met the detectives at the corner of Patrice Lumumba Street and Leonid Bezhnev Avenue in Harare. After identifying themselves, the detectives requested to search him.

During the search, Mukombwe handed over the suspected diamond stones from his wallet to Det Const Sheshe and was subsequently arrested.

The diamonds were later assessed by the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe and confirmed to be genuine, weighing 1.64 carats and valued at US$174,93.

During the trial, Mukombwe claimed he found the diamonds while making bricks and intended to surrender them to the police.

He argued that he was arrested while on his way to do so and stated he was unaware that possessing precious stones without a permit was a serious crime.

Prosecutor Ms Faith Mavudzi dismissed Mukombwe's defence, stating it lacked credibility and did not constitute special circumstances.

She emphasised that ignorance of the law was no valid defence.

"The accused's actions cannot be justified or excused by his alleged ignorance of the law. Unlawful possession of precious stones is a serious offence and the law is clear that only licensed dealers or permit holders were authorised to handle such materials," she said.

In delivering the sentence, Mr Matova upheld the prosecution's argument, imposing the mandatory custodial sentence of five years and underscoring the need to deter illegal dealings in precious stones to protect the country's mineral resources.

