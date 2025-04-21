Nairobi — Pope Francis, the global head of the Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, a month after doctors discharged him from a five-week hospital stay in Rome.

The Pope passed on at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican confirmed on Easter Monday.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, made the announcement at 9:45am local time.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father," Cardinal Farrell said.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized," the Cardinal added.

The Cardinal hailed the Pope as a true disciple of Jesus.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was the first pontiff from Latin America and the first Jesuit pope.

Elected in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, he led the Catholic Church through a decade marked by calls for reform, interfaith dialogue, and a focus on social justice.

Bilateral pneumonia

The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days.

Pope Francis' clinical situation gradually worsened, and his doctors diagnosed bilateral pneumonia on Tuesday, February 18.

After 38 days in hospital, the late Pope returned to his Vatican residence at the Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

In 1957, in his early 20s, Jorge Mario Bergoglio underwent surgery in his native Argentina to remove a portion of his lung affected by a severe respiratory infection.

As he aged, Pope Francis frequently suffered bouts of respiratory illnesses, even cancelling a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023 due to influenza and lung inflammation.

In April 2024, the late Pope Francis approved an updated edition of the liturgical book for papal funeral rites, which will guide the funeral Mass which Vativan is yet to announce.

The second edition of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis introduces several new elements, including the handling of Pope's mortal remains after death.

The ascertainment of death takes place in the chapel, rather than in the room where he died, and his body immediately placed inside the coffin.

According to Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, the late Pope Francis had requested that the funeral rites be simplified and focused on expressing the faith of the Church in the Risen Body of Christ.

"The renewed rite," said Archbishop Ravelli, "seeks to emphasise even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world."

Additional reporting by Vatican News