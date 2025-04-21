Zimbabwe: Fuel Scandal Rocks Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Services Department . . .20 000 Litres Vanish

21 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Sikhumbuzo Moyo



A fuel scandal has rocked the Bulawayo City Council's Fire and Ambulance Services Department with over 20 000 litres of diesel siphoned over a three-year period by a managerial employee.

The department falls under the purview of the chamber secretary, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou.

Sources revealed that the manager, heading the ambulance services, took advantage of a non functioning speedometer on his service Toyota Land cruiser, known as Command Vehicle, registration number AAA 6540 to double fill it with fuel without indicating any mileage in the log book.

He would fill up his tank on Mondays at the Council's Khami Road stores, decant it and go to the Famona Station fuel site and refill. He would repeat the same thing on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Investigations have also revealed that the fuel was being bought by illegal fuel dealers who operate under a tree in Nketa Six.

Insiders said the vehicle is supposed to operate as a first responder when there is an emergency but the manager had turned it into a personal car.

At most, it clocks 40km daily yet it gets 60 litres every Monday, 80 litres every Wednesday and 60 litres every Friday which he would decant.

