Kenya: Hotpoint, LG Push Smart Laundry Tech to Grow Kenya's Laundromat Sector

Nairobi — As demand for professional laundry services grows in Kenya's rapidly urbanizing regions, Hotpoint Appliances has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs in the commercial laundry space through innovation and end-to-end business support.

During a recent seminar organized for laundromat owners and aspiring investors, Hotpoint, in partnership with LG Electronics, showcased the latest in smart laundry technology aimed at helping businesses cut costs, improve efficiency, and meet the expectations of eco-conscious customers.

The seminar featured expert-led demonstrations of LG's AI-powered commercial laundry systems, which optimize wash cycles, reduce water and energy consumption, and extend the lifespan of machines. These innovations are designed to help laundromats operate more sustainably while enhancing service quality.

"Over the past three years, Hotpoint has supported the setup of more than 120 laundromats across Kenya," said Veronica Thongori, Head of B2B at Hotpoint Appliances.

"These range from small start-ups with just a few machines to larger, multi-outlet businesses. Our role goes beyond supplying LG commercial washers and dryers. We provide end-to-end support including business advisory, technical training, and after-sales service to ensure our partners succeed in this growing industry."

With Kenya's urban centers witnessing a boom in demand for convenient, professional laundry services, Hotpoint is positioning itself as a key enabler in the sector by helping businesses tap into modern laundry technologies and sustainable practices.

The firm noted that seminars and training sessions such as these not only introduce laundromat owners to global best practices but also create a community of informed operators capable of adapting to changing consumer trends and environmental regulations.

As the sector expands, players in the industry are betting on innovation, operational efficiency, and partnerships to drive long-term success and meet the needs of a modern, time-conscious customer base.