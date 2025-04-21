Kenya: Former Eabl Executive Joel Kamau Transitions Into Oil and Gas Sector

Nairobi — Seasoned fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) executive Joel Kamau has made a bold career move, transitioning from the alcoholic beverages sector into the oil and gas industry after a seven-year stint at East African Breweries Ltd (EABL).

Kamau, who boasts a rich career spanning Unilever, Coca-Cola, and EABL, described the shift as both a professional and personal reinvention. Having worked across solid, liquid, and now gaseous product categories, his career path reflects a full spectrum of consumer and industrial goods expertise.

Capital Business recently sat down with him, and below is an excerpt from the interview:

After seven years at EABL, you've made a significant career move into the Oil and Gas industry. What inspired this transition

Transitions are life's daring plot twists; both thrilling and unnerving. My time at EABL was incredibly enriching. I mastered processes, built strong networks in the alcohol industry and Diageo, and navigated team dynamics and politics with confidence. However, I felt the time had come to step out of my comfort zone and embrace fresh challenges. The Oil and Gas industry presented an exciting learning curve, new networks, and opportunities for growth. Having sold solids at Unilever, liquids at Coca-Cola and EABL, gas was the logical next step; completing my journey through all states of matter!

Career transitions often come with challenges. How have you navigated the shift to a very different industry?

I knew this transition required a different approach, so I sought guidance from trusted mentors and coaches. Conversations with Andrew Musingo, my former boss at CCBA, and John Musunga, my coach at Diageo, provided invaluable insights. They shared their experiences, which made their advice relatable and impactful. One key recommendation was The First 90 Days, a book that became my transition bible. It reinforced the importance of patience, thoughtful decision-making, and trusting the process.

How has your experience in the Oil and Gas industry been so far?

It's been fascinating and full of surprises! One of the most striking moments was standing by the ocean, watching a vessel offload gas; it felt like a scene straight out of a movie. Then there's the periodic table, an old friend from school, making a comeback in my daily life. Propane, butane, and ethyl mercaptan are now part of my vocabulary. It's funny how science class has unexpectedly become relevant again.

What role has Proto Energy played in supporting your transition?

Proto Energy has been incredibly supportive. Mohammed Ahmed, with his extensive global experience, has been a guiding light, helping me evolve from leading functional leaders to leading leaders. This requires strategic thinking, a long-term vision, and vigilance against blind spots. Mohammed also introduced me to Gokhan, a coach with experience leading Europe's second-largest LPG business. Learning from such a seasoned expert has been both humbling and empowering; it's reminded me of the importance of staying curious and adopting a student mindset.

You've mentioned the concept of a 'transition curve.' Could you elaborate on this and how it has shaped your journey?

Absolutely. During a breakfast with Zia Manji, we discussed the transition curve, which breaks down the process into three stages:

· Stage 1: Endings - Letting go of past practices and embracing new opportunities, similar to an eagle shedding its feathers to prepare for growth.

· Stage 2: Neutrality - A phase of doubt and uncertainty where transformation takes root. It's about resilience, feedback, and adapting to diverse needs; empathy for the team and strategic vision for stakeholders.

· Stage 3: Beginnings - Shaping a leadership style tailored to the new role through Organizational Role Analysis. This stage brings clarity, optimism, and alignment with the role's demands.

These insights have been instrumental in helping me navigate this journey with confidence and purpose.

Looking ahead, what excites you most about this new chapter in your career?

This journey is a tapestry of excitement, challenges, self-doubt, and inspiration. I'm excited about the opportunity to grow, contribute to a dynamic industry, and craft a leadership style that aligns with the demands of this role. With the support of mentors, reflection, and faith, I'm ready to embrace this leap and trust the process.