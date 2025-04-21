Kenya: Ruto Returns Conflict of Interest Bill, Cites Weaknesses

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged Parliament to consider his memorandum on the Conflict of Interest Bill, which he referred back to Parliament, to help curb corruption.

The President said he returned the Bill to Parliament because it did not meet the standards demanded by Kenyans, adding that he will not assent to a sub-standard Bill.

He pointed out that the Bill must be strengthened to effectively prevent public servants from using their positions and offices to benefit themselves, their friends, and their families.

"I want to ask Parliament, both the National Assembly and the Senate, to carefully consider the memorandum I sent to them to make sure that we stop conflict of interest that undermines the delivery and provision of public service in Kenya," he said.

President Ruto made the remarks during an inter-denominational Easter Sunday service held at Ntulele High School in Narok East, Narok County.

Governors Patrick ole Ntutu (Narok) and Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado), Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, MPs and other leaders were present.

The President said Parliament should consider the Bill within the next three weeks in accordance with his recommendations, which aim to curb conflict of interest that he described as an enabler of corruption.

In another measure to enhance transparency and accountability, the President announced that the government rolled out the e-procurement system on April 1, 2025.

He explained that this measure would ensure that government gets the most competitive prices and the best suppliers.

"I am happy to say that the e-procurement that we have been waiting for for years started this April as I had committed," he said.

The President reiterated the government's commitment to using public funds transparently for the benefit of the people.

"All the resources that are made available to us by the people of Kenya, through their taxes,.must be spent in a transparent and accountable manner," he said.

The President called for dialogue between counties and Members of Parliament over the management of roads funds.

He appealed to governors and MPs to let the funds be managed by the National Government, saying it would ensure maximum utilisation and impact.

The President said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and him were working hard to unite the country, and dismissed those claiming that their unity is betrayal. He noted that such attitudes contradict biblical teachings.

"How sad and how shameful that the devil has a different message against unity," he said.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to register for the Social Health Authority (SHA), pointing out that the government is keen that no one will be left behind in the provision of universal healthcare.

"We do not want any citizens to sell their property or descend into poverty over hospital debts" he said.

Governor Ntutu said the leadership of Narok County had resolved they would not participate in harambee for medical bills for residents who do not register for SHA.

"We will not come because you have refused a good programme that would help you," he said.

He explained that many patients in the county had benefited from SHA which, he said, had made payments of up to Sh3 million.