Senegal: Telco Giant Sonatel Senegal Set to Pay Dividends May 22

Société Nationale des Télécommunications du Sénégal (Sonatel) will pay an annual dividend of 1,655 FCFA ($2.80) per share for fiscal year 2024 on May 22, 2025, it said in a statement on the BRVM.

Sonatel shares (BRVM: SNTS) will trade ex-dividend starting Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The register closing date is set for Thursday, May 22, 2025. All pending stock exchange orders in the trading system on this date will be canceled.

The company provides mobile, internet, television, mobile money, broadband, orange money and data sectors for individual and business use. It also provides mobile services, which consist of voice, data, access and VPN.

Key Takeaways

This dividend announcement comes as SONATEL maintains its position as one of the BRVM's most valuable companies. The Orange subsidiary operates across five West African markets: Senegal, Mali, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and Sierra Leone. Sonatel's dividend represents a significant yield for investors, continuing its track record of strong shareholder returns. The company recently appeared among the top performers in the BRVM weekly trading report, with its share price rising 1.22% to 25,305 FCFA ($42.79). The telecommunications sector remains one of the BRVM's most active segments, with Orange's West African operations showing resilience despite regional economic challenges. In its recent Q1 2025 results, Orange reported an 8.6% revenue increase across its West African markets, driven by network investments and growth in mobile money services.