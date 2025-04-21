Liberia: NTA & ABK Sealed Deal to Boost Public Transport Fleet

The National Transit Authority has announced the procurement of over 50 new buses to boost public transport here.

By: Kruah Thompson

Monrovia, Liberia, April 21, 2025: The National Transit Authority (NTA), in partnership with ABK Incorporated, is finalizing a procurement deal aimed at alleviating the transportation burden on citizens across Liberia.

The agreement involves the purchase of 35 fifty-two-seater buses, 20 eighteen-seater buses, and five cargo trucks.

In an exclusive interview with The New Dawn over the weekend, NTA Managing Director Edmund Forth revealed that the contract has already been signed by both parties and countersigned by the Ministries of Finance and Justice.

According to Mr. Forth, an initial payment of USD 500,000 will be made to the vendor within two weeks, sourced from the 2025 fiscal year budget.

"We are close to consummating this deal," Forth stated. "Once the payment is made, the procurement and ordering process will begin to bring relief to commuters countrywide."

ABK is a Liberian-based company specializing in alternative equipment and transportation solutions, owned by Alieu B. Kromah.

Highlighting his accomplishments since assuming leadership, NTA Managing Director Forth pointed to significant progress in restoring the agency's capacity, adding that upon taking office, all buses under the NTA's care were non-operational and most of the agency's infrastructure was in disrepair.

Major repairs

"After appearing at the MICAT regular press briefing in August last year, I made a commitment to revamp this broken system," he said. "Within six months, we've repaired 13 out of 15 buses donated by the Indian Government."

He disclosed that the government allocated USD 300,000 to the NTA during the 2024 fiscal year to assist with repair efforts.

However, he explained that the process was challenging, as most of the critical missing spare parts had to be ordered from India, where the buses were manufactured. But noted that once spare parts arrive, their mechanics will be engaged to begin the repairs.

"The repair work took longer due to these unforeseen issues, but we have successfully restored 13 buses, and the 14th is currently undergoing rewiring and further repairs," he said.

He also revealed that some of the USD 300,000 allocated funds were used to purchase two 30KVA generators and one 100KVA generator to provide stable electricity for the NTA compound.

In addition to bus repairs, Forth opined that upon taking office at the NTA, he discovered that tools and spare parts, including tire rings, were missing and had to be recovered from various scrap shops across Monrovia.

Institutional Reforms

He also outlined broader institutional reforms under his leadership, indicating that after taking over in October, the NTA requested an audit from the General Auditing Commission (GAC), and the audit has since been conducted, and the entity is currently awaiting the results.

He also revealed several reforms that have taken place under his administration at the NTA, including the finalization of a Human Resource manual, which is currently being printed for distribution, and the development of a compensation matrix to ensure fair employee salaries.

Additionally, he said the NTA has completed the implementation of a performance management compliance system introduced by the government in 2024, and the agency now has a functional website and billboard, both part of a broader five-year strategic plan that will soon be made available to the public.

Forth further revealed that to build the institutional capacity, the NTA has engaged professionals to conduct sessions with drivers and mechanics, focusing on regional safety and health.

He also mentioned that the agency is finalizing a contract to outsource health insurance for staff, adding that the bidding process has already been completed and is pending validation from the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC).

Infrastructure issues

Addressing long-standing infrastructure issues at NTA, Forth noted that despite having over 400 employees, the NTA previously had only two restrooms, one for senior management and one for general staff. He said a new sex-separated restroom facility is now under construction and expected to be ready within two weeks.

He also stated that the administrative building, which was gutted by fire, has been included in a reconstruction bid. Although initially stalled by the PPCC, the agency has since been instructed to proceed with the construction.

"We are committed to transforming the NTA into a fully functional and efficient agency that serves the needs of all Liberians," Forth concluded. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.