Liberia: On 2nd Thoughts - the Cry Against Mob Justice

It is often said that when the legal system cannot serve everyone equally, it leads to distrust and frustration in the system, something dangerously exploited by the marginalized who, in return, take the law into their own hands. The resulting outcomes are usually mob violence.

Lack of equal justice in any society often has the propensity to brew mob justice or mob violence. This act of lawlessness, which sometimes results in the death of innocent victims, is frequently the outcome of unequal justice or the lack of confidence within a justice system.

Earlier this month, the Government of Liberia declared April a month of Anti-Mob Violence, announcing that the practice has become very prevalent and widespread in Liberian society.

The campaign was launched at a colorful program, attracting local and foreign dignitaries. A banner displaying an anti-mob violence campaign bore several slogans, some of which read: "Do you know that Mob Justice undermines our human dignity and creates a lawless society? Do you know that Mob Justice frustrates good governance and respect for the rule of law? Do you know that Mob Justice sends a message that drives investors away?" However, what was lacking among these messages was a slogan guaranteeing equal justice for all, a lack of which has led to the prevalence of mob violence in the country.

The current justice system doesn't seem to guarantee justice for the poor. Criminals roam the streets daily, attacking ordinary citizens and getting away with impunity. In most instances, they attack their victims in public with onlookers watching in dismay--everyone fearful of intervening. This lack of intervention and the perception that justice is out of reach for many leads to the practice of mob violence.

In other scenarios where most of these criminals are apprehended, they are regularly back on the streets in no time continuing with their trade. This repeated failure to protect ordinary citizens also lead to distrust and frustration in the justice system and of course the resulting out come is the formation of vigilante groups-which end up in taking justice into their own hands.

The repercussions of mob justice are far-reaching. It undermines the rule of law, disrupts social order, and instills fear within communities. Moreover, it tarnishes the image of the nation, deterring potential investors and stalling economic progress.

But again, in the absence of equal justice, citizens feel compelled to take matters into their own hands, resulting in chaotic and often tragic outcomes.

Mob justice has far-reaching repercussions on societies, just as unequal justice. Therefore, addressing the root causes of mob justice is as important as launching a campaign against the practices themselves.

In this regard, it requires a multifaceted approach. Just by engaging communities and warning them against the practice of mob-violence is not the only way to reduce the practice but ensuring that the justice system is accessible and fair to all citizens is paramount.

When the campaign only focuses on the act but don't address the underlining factors that lead to the practice of mob-justice, it would yield no result The communities must also have access to equal justice and that too should be promoted alongside anti-mob violence.

In so doing, the government, alongside civil society organizations, must work collaboratively to restore faith in the justice system. Initiatives should focus on transparency, accountability, and the swift resolution of cases. Public awareness campaigns can also play a significant role in changing attitudes towards mob justice.

In conclusion, the cry against mob justice is a call for the restoration of trust in the legal system. By ensuring equal justice for all, society can move towards a more lawful and harmonious existence.

The month of Anti-Mob Violence is a step in the right direction, but it must be accompanied by concrete actions and reforms that address the underlying issues fuelling this dangerous practice. Only then can we hope to see a decline in mob violence and the emergence of a just and equitable society for all.