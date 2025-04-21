Somalia: Somali President Meets Regional Leaders Over Worsening Security, Al-Shabaab Resurgence

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a closed-door meeting with the leaders of the Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and South West regional states to discuss the deteriorating security situation and the renewed offensive by Al-Shabaab militants.

The talks, focused on counterterrorism operations and the militant group's recent resurgence, came in the wake of an Al-Shabaab takeover of the central town of Adan Yabal in Middle Shabelle, approximately 245 kilometers north of Mogadishu.

Hirshabelle President Ali Hussein Gudlawe underscored the strategic importance of regaining control of Adan Yabal, describing the group's presence there as a major challenge to his administration.

Meanwhile, South West President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen praised the Somali National Army for repelling a recent Al-Shabaab assault near Baidoa. He said the attack had been thwarted with several militants killed, their bodies later displayed publicly in the city.

President Mohamud also consulted the regional leaders on a broader political initiative aimed at engaging key stakeholders and civil society to address the country's fragile security. The initiative seeks to coordinate efforts to retake territories currently under Al-Shabaab control and reinforce the national army's campaign.

Security in Somalia has steadily worsened in recent weeks, with an uptick in attacks targeting military bases in Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle, fueling public concern and political pressure in the capital.