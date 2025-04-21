South Africa: By-Elections Reveal Voter Sentiment - DA Defeated By MK in Ethekwini Ward, but Holds Ground in Randfontein

uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) achieved an historic win on a rainy day in Durban when they won their first ever metro by-election, beating the Democratic Alliance (DA) by 22 votes and taking a competitive seat off the DA. The DA were able to retain a seat in Randfontein in Rand West City in Gauteng.

Ward 110 (Mount Moriah Sunningdale), eThekwini: MK 39% DA 39% (44%) ANC 15% (38%) Ind-Delaney 7% EFF <1% (7%) 1860NIC <1% NFP (<1%) <1%

The setting: Ward 110 crosses the N2 national road and includes parts of Durban North, Phoenix and KwaMashu. The DA stronghold is around Durban North in the suburbs of Sunningdale, Glen Hills, Glen Anil and Rinaldo Park. The most-populous voting district in the ward is around Mount Moriah. This is a historic ANC stronghold which swung heavily towards the MK party in the last election. Mount Royal, also traditionally an ANC district, landed in the MK column in 2024. Both districts are part of KwaMashu. There is also a district in Rainham, a part of Phoenix, an area usually carried by the DA. It is also the most competitive district.

The 2021 local government election: The DA beat the ANC by 530 votes....