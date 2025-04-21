Kenya: Sharon Lokedi Eyes Podium in Tough Boston Marathon Field

Nairobi — USA-based Kenyan marathoner Sharon Lokedi is eyeing another podium finish and a possible victory, as she lines up against what she terms as a quality field at Monday evening's Boston Marathon.

Lokedi finished second behind two-time winner Hellen Obiri last year and as she comes up against a familiar foe and a further deep field, Lokedi believes she can get one better and clinch her second major marathon title.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net from Boston, the USA-based Kenyan believes she has done well during her training period in Arizona, and is in brilliant shape to battle for a win.

"To be honest this year's field is a very tough one with very good quality competitors all round. There are many women on the field with good times. But the plan is to be patient and keep with the leading group for as long as possible and be very competitive. But, I am looking forward to doing better than last year and the best tactic is to be aware of when to make a move," Lokedi told Telecomasia.

She has competed against defending champion Obiri more than three times and is yet to beat her, but believes racing against the two-time champion always brings the best out of her.

"I really like competing against her because she puts the hammer down and that is what I like. She brings the best out of me and is a motivation to keep working. I believe I have prepared well on my end despite training through winer. I still managed to put in some good work and get the best out of myself on race day," Lokedi added.

Her only major marathon victory was at the 2023 New York Marathon and is looking forward to challenging for a second in Boston.