Kenya: Wetangula Mourns Pope Francis As 'A Beacon of Humility, Compassion, and Social Justice'

21 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has paid tribute to Pope Francis, describing him as "a beacon of humility, compassion, and social justice" who touched lives across the world through his devotion to God and humanity.

In a note following the Pope's death on Monday, Wetangula hailed Pope Francis for his unwavering advocacy for the poor, his tireless pursuit of peace, and his enduring call for unity.

"Through his words and actions, he embodied Christ's teachings of love, mercy, and forgiveness, championing the dignity of every human being, regardless of race, nationality, or status," Wetangula noted.

The 88-year-old pontiff passed away Monday morning at his residence in the Vatican.

The Speaker also praised the late pope's reformist leadership, saying it reinvigorated the Church's mission and brought it closer to the faithful through inclusivity, dialogue, and shared responsibility.

"His leadership brought bold reforms and renewed the Church's mission of inclusivity, dialogue, and shared responsibility," he said.

Wetangula cited Pope Francis' influential writings--Evangelii Gaudium and Fratelli Tutti--as enduring guides that continue to challenge believers to be instruments of peace and fraternity.

He also highlighted the pope's devotion to Marian spirituality and the Eucharist, which he said deepened the faith of millions.

"Pope Francis reminded us that the Church must be a 'field hospital'--a place of healing, hope, and compassion. His life of service leaves a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire generations to walk in the path of Christ," Wetangula said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.