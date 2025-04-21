Kenya: Ruto Mourns Pope Francis, Hails His Commitment to Inclusivity and Justice

Nairobi — President William Ruto has joined world leaders and millions of Christians in mourning the death of Pope Francis, calling it a "big loss to the Catholic faithful and the Christian world."

In a statement issued Monday, President Ruto paid tribute to the late pontiff, praising his legacy of humility, moral leadership, and commitment to social justice.

"We join the Catholic Church and the global Christian community in mourning the passing of Pope Francis," Ruto said.

"This is a big loss to the Catholic faithful and the Christian world. Pope Francis will be remembered for a life dedicated to serving the Lord, the Church, and humanity."

Ruto described the pope as a global moral compass whose leadership style embodied servant leadership and compassion for the vulnerable.

"He exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable," the President said.

The Head of State further acknowledged Pope Francis' global impact, noting that his influence transcended religious lines.

"His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background," he added.

Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 at his Casa Santa Marta residence in Vatican City, had shaped a legacy defined by advocacy for the marginalized, reform within the Catholic Church, and a message of unity in a divided world.

US Vice President JD Vance who met him on Sunday described the pontiff's appearance as frail.

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him," he said.

"I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill."