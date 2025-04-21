Tanzania to Host First Gastroenterology Symposium

Dar es Salaam — The Jamiibora Health Services Network, in collaboration with key stakeholders, is set to host Tanzania's firstever Gastroenterology Symposium, aimed at advancing digestive health across East Africa.

The landmark event is scheduled for May 24th this year in Dar es Salaam and will bring together medical professionals, researchers and stakeholders to explore innovations and tackle challenges in gastrointestinal care.

Speaking recently, Secretary General of Jamiibora Health Services Network, Dr Muhidin Mahende announced that the conference will feature keynote presentations, expert panel discussions and interactive Q&A sessions, all focused on critical topics in digestive health.

"We invite gastroenterology specialists, healthcare professionals, university staff, students, hospital administrators, pharmaceutical and medical equipment suppliers, professional associations and members of the general public to attend this important event," said Dr Mahende.

He noted that the hybrid format of the symposium will allow both in-person and virtual participation, making it accessible to attendees outside Dar es Salaam and international guests.

The symposium will be held under the theme: "Advancing Gastroenterology in East Africa: Innovations, Challenges and Future Directions."

The programme is designed to foster knowledge sharing and professional collaboration, with sessions covering a wide range of topics related to gastrointestinal healthcare, emerging research and treatment innovations.

In addition to its educational focus, the event will provide networking opportunities and serve as a platform for stakeholders to showcase their services and innovations. "

Booth exhibition spaces are available for healthcare organisations, pharmaceutical companies and medical equipment suppliers. We also welcome sponsors across various categories to support this historic event," Dr Mahende said.

For sponsorship or exhibition inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to reach out through Jamiibora's official communication channels.

Jamiibora Health Services Network is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to strengthening health systems and improving access to quality healthcare in Tanzania.

Through research, training, advocacy and community engagement, the organisation collaborates with government institutions and development partners to address public health challenges in both urban and rural areas.