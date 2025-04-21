Liberia: Invincible Eleven, Mighty Barrolle Relegated From Liberia's First Division

Monrovia — Liberia's two most historic football clubs, Invincible Eleven (IE) and Mighty Barrolle, have been officially relegated from the First Division to the Second Division following a disappointing 2024/2025 league season.

Despite their legacy in Liberian football, both clubs struggled throughout the campaign and failed to secure enough points to avoid the drop.

Invincible Eleven managed a 2-1 away win over Global Pharma on the final day of the season, scoring two first-half goals and holding on for the victory. However, the result wasn't enough to save the "Yellow Boys" from relegation. They finished at the bottom of the league table with 24 points.

IE's fate was effectively sealed earlier when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to fellow relegation battlers Freeport FC on Thursday. The victory pushed Freeport out of the relegation zone and left IE with no realistic path to safety.

This marks at least the third time Invincible Eleven has been relegated to the second tier since their last major league triumph in 2007.

They are now joined by their long-time rivals, Mighty Barrolle, who also endured a difficult campaign. Barrolle finished the season in 12th place with 29 points--just one point below the safety zone.

Shaita FC, who ended the season second from bottom with 27 points, will also be relegated alongside IE and Barrolle.

Mighty Barrolle previously experienced relegation in 2017, after points were deducted from FC Fassel due to a complaint filed by LPRC Oilers, which affected the final league standings and sent Barrolle into the red zone.

The fall of both IE and Barrolle, once dominant forces in Liberian football, marks a significant moment in the country's sporting history and raises serious questions about the long-term stability and management of legacy clubs.