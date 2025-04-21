Southern Africa: A Message From the Secretary General On the Death of Pope Francis

21 April 2025
Anglican Communion News Service (London)

The Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, the Right Reverend Anthony Poggo, has shared a message of condolence on the death of Pope Francis.

The message reads:

His Holiness Pope Francis was a man of great faith, humility, and compassion, who brought to the Petrine Ministry of the Bishop of Rome the joy of the Gospel. I want to express the deep appreciation of the Anglican Communion for the remarkable leadership that Pope Francis has given to the Catholic Church and to the world at large.

Throughout his papacy Pope Francis has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to evangelisation, to show justice, mercy, love and reconciliation. His words and actions have touched the hearts of millions, transcending the boundaries of Christian divisions and inspiring people of all faiths to join hands in pursuit of a more just and compassionate world.

The late Pope's unwavering dedication to the plight of the poor, the refugee and the vulnerable has been an inspiration to us all. His calls for global solidarity, for the protection of our common home and for the pursuit of peace have resonated deeply within the hearts of people across continents and cultures, especially in my home country South Sudan.

Renewal of the Church's structures through synodality and the voice of women and lay people within decision-making processes has been a defining mark of his Papacy - a process that has drawn on friendships across the Christian world.

In the spirit of ecumenism, Pope Francis has sought to foster greater unity among Christians. His commitment to dialogue, understanding and shared mission has opened new avenues of collaboration between the Catholic Church and the Anglican Communion. We have walked together on the way towards healing the wounds of division and towards the unity that Christ desires for His Church.

Anglicans are grateful for Pope Francis' support of the work of the Anglican Centre, Rome, the Anglican-Roman Catholic International Commission (ARCIC), and the International Anglican-Roman Catholic Commission on Unity and Mission (IARCCUM).

Anglicans join with millions around the oikoumene, and with all people of goodwill, in giving thanks to God for Pope Francis. We offer our condolences to our sisters and brothers in the Roman Catholic Church. We pray God's blessing on us all and on all who, like Pope Francis, try to follow Christ in the strength of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.

