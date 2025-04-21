Grand Kru — Two residents of Grand Kru County have died in separate incidents linked to UEFA Champions League matches.

The first fatality occurred on Wednesday, April 16, in Genoya Township, Trehn Statutory District, when a football argument between two fans turned violent.

According to eyewitness accounts, 27-year-old Dalton Peter Nebo, an Arsenal supporter, got into a heated exchange with Real Madrid fan Prince Gaydeh following Arsenal's dramatic victory over Madrid. The disagreement escalated when Gaydeh allegedly struck Nebo on the forehead with an object during the altercation.

Nebo was rushed to a nearby health facility but was pronounced dead on arrival. He was laid to rest on Friday, April 18, in Behwen City.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) Grand Kru detachment has since arrested the suspect. Gaydeh is currently being held at the police depot in Barclayville City as investigations continue.

In a separate incident in Barclayville, 52-year-old educator and football coach Gibson Blamoh died from complications related to high blood pressure after watching Barcelona's loss to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, April 15.

Blamoh, a former coach of Setor United and teacher at Joseph Blamoh Toe Elementary School, reportedly went into a medical crisis during the match. He was rushed to Rally Time Hospital in Grandcess but was pronounced dead in the early hours of Wednesday.

Both deaths have left families and the wider community in mourning. Football is a major part of local life in Grand Kru, and residents say the tragedies underscore the need for emotional restraint and health awareness, even during high-stakes sporting events.

Local authorities have called for calm and are encouraging fans to engage in peaceful sportsmanship as the UEFA Champions League continues.